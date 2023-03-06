ACC men’s basketball leaders as of March 5

The ACC Tournament takes place this week, so all eyes will be on Greensboro, North Carolina. Whatever the standing of your team, this is the perfect opportunity to see the best of what the conference has had to offer this season. Here are the players you particularly will want to see:

Scoring, assists and minutes: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest - 18.8 PPG | 6.3 APG | 36.5 MPG

Feb 28, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tyree Appleby (1) celebrates after hitting a three during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.8 RPG

Mar 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 59.1 FG% | 2.7 BPG

Feb 28, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) works the ball against the defense of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage co-leader: Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech - 42.5 3PFG%

Mar 4, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA;Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) dribbles the ball against Florida State Seminoles guard Tom House (12) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage co-leader: Hunter Tyson, Clemson - 42.5 3PFG%

Feb 28, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Hunter Tyson (5) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) and Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) defend in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 88.4 FT%

Feb 27, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) passes the ball during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Steals: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 1.9 SPG

SYRACUSE, NY – FEBRUARY 28: Judah Mintz #3 of the Syracuse Orange moves the ball during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at JMA Wireless Dome on February 28, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

