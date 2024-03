The NCAA Tournament officially is here with five ACC teams among those seeking a national championship. The ACC particularly drew attention from the rest of the country after No. 10 seed NC State won the conference tournament for the first time since 1987. Strangely, no one on the Wolfpack concluded the ACC season as a leader in any of the major statistical categories. Some are going to March Madness though, and here they are:

Scoring: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 21.1 PPG

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 15: RJ Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates in the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.1 RPG

Mar 16, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) dribbles the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr. (30) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 6.3 APG

Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) leaps to pass the ball as Boston College Eagles guard Mason Madsen (45) looks on at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 66.1 FG%

Mar 13, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Lynn Kidd (15) shoots the ball as Florida State Seminoles forward Jaylan Gainey (33) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage and free-throw percentage: Joseph Girard III, Clemson - 42.5 3PFG% | 95.6 FT%

Mar 13, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Clemson Tigers guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Boston College Eagles guard Jaeden Zackery (3) and Eagles forward Quinten Post (12) defend in the second half at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Steals: Maliq Brown, Syracuse - 2.2 SPG

Mar 13, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Ben Middlebrooks (34) attempts to shoot the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks: Ryan Dunn, Virginia - 2.3 BPG

Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Mohamed Diarra (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) defends in overtime at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.3 MPG

Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) shoots the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

