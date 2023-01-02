ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 1

We are in the New Year, and that means we’ve reached another benchmark in the ACC season. With the calendar having flipped, the players teams most have to prepare for really are starting to emerge if they hadn’t already. Here are the statistical leaders as enter the first week of 2023:

Scoring and rebounding: Armando Bacot - 18.5 PPG | 11.2 RPG

Dec 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) dribbles the ball around Pittsburgh Panthers center Federiko Federiko (33) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 76-74. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Kihei Clark, Virginia - 5.8 APG

Dec 28, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket as Albany Great Danes guard Malik Edmead (4) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 63.4% | 3.0 BPG

Dec 31, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots the ball as Boston College Eagles forward CJ Penha Jr. (24) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Casey Morsell, NC State - 47.7 3PFG%

Dec 13, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) shoots a three pointer during the 1st half against Furman Paladins at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 88.7 FT%

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 30: R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dribbles against Nelly Cummings #0 of the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first half during the game at Petersen Events Center on December 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Steals: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 2.3 SPG

Dec 31, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) and Boston College Eagles guard Jaeden Zackery (3) battle for a loose ball during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Caleb Love, North Carolina - 36.1 MPG

Dec 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nike Sibande (22) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 76-74. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

