ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 8

With ACC play having entered full swing, we now can take a look at the best in the conference. Some teams have more statistical leaders than others, but most have none at all. When these players’ teams come up on the schedule, opponents really will want to pay attention:

Scoring and rebounding: Armando Bacot - 18.8 PPG | 11.2 RPG

Jan 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) takes a shot against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Dom Campbell (13) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Kihei Clark, Virginia - 6.3 APG

PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 03: Kihei Clark #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers drives to the basket in the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center on January 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Field goal percentage: Norchad Omier, Miami - 61.0 FG%

Jan 4, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Casey Morsell, NC State - 46.3 3PFG%

Jan 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) shoots a three pointer during the first half against Duke Blue Devils at at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 88.2 FT%

Jan 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tyree Appleby (1) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Steals: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 2.2 SPG

Jan 3, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim talks with guard Judah Mintz (3) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Syracuse defeated Louisville 70-69. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 2.9 BPG

Jan 7, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball was Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Caleb Love, North Carolina - 36.3 MPG

Jan 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

