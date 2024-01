ACC play officially is in full swing. Now, we’ll really get to see what the teams are made of as they start to play each other. As that happens, we’ll get to see which players stand out the most. It might be too early to distinguish that right now, but we at least have an idea.

Here’s who continues to stand out in the conference at the moment:

Scoring and free throw-percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 20.6 PPG | 95.1 FT%

Jan 6, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) shoots near Clemson senior guard Chase Hunter (1) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 11.1 RPG

Jan 6, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina center Armando Bacot (5) scores near Clemson sophomore RJ Godfrey (10) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 6.0 APG

Jan 6, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) runs with the ball guarded by North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (1) during the second half at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 65.9 FG%

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – DECEMBER 21: Lynn Kidd #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots over Geoff Sprouse #12 of the American Eagles in the second half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on December 21, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage: Wooga Poplar, Miami - 50.0 3PFG%

Dec 21, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar (5) dribbles the basketball against the Stonehill Skyhawks during the second half at Watsco Center. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Steals co-leader: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 2.3 SPG

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 02: Judah Mintz #3 of the Syracuse Orange battles Caleb Foster #1 and Mark Mitchell #25 of the Duke Blue Devils for a rebound during the first half of the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 02, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Blocks: PJ Hall, Clemson - 2.1 BPG

Jan 3, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers center PJ Hall (24) dunks the basketball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.5 MPG

Nov 16, 2023; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) brings the ball up court in the first half against the Utah Utes at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

