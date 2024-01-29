Advertisement

ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 28

Geoffrey Clark
We have reached the point in the season where the calendar flips to another month. The contenders and pretenders slowly are starting to distinguish themselves from each other. February will separate the pack even further. Until that happens, here are the major statistical leaders in the ACC:

Scoring and free throw-percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 21.2 PPG | 92.9 FT%

Jan 22, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts near the end of the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.0 RPG

Jan 27, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tarheels center Armando Bacot (5) and Florida State Seminoles forward De’Ante Green (5) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Assists and steals: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 6.2 APG | 2.4 SPG

Jan 27, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) dribbles against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 66.3 FG%

Jan 23, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Lynn Kidd (15) drives to the basket against Boston College Eagles forward Devin McGlockton (21) and forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaab/players/154308/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Quinten Post;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Quinten Post</a> (12) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage: Isaac McKneely, Virginia - 47.6 3PFG%

Jan 24, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) shoots the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Blocks; Ryan Dunn, Virginia - 2.3 BPG

Jan 24, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) reacts after a dunk against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in overtime at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 34.9 MPG

Jan 22, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
