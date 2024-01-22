Advertisement

ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 21

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

College basketball is entering the final full week of January. Not to worry about the games ending anytime soon though. We still have a long way to go this season, and there are many things to decide. There’s no sense in missing any of it.

Here are the leaders in the ACC right now:

Scoring and free throw-percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 20.2 PPG | 94.7 FT%

Jan 20, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) drives the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Conte Forum. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) drives the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Conte Forum. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.4 RPG

Jan 17, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after scoring in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 17, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after scoring in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists and steals: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 6.1 APG | 2.2 SPG

Jan 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (3) defends Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (3) defends Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 66.9 FG%

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 20: Lynn Kidd #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts following a dunk during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on January 20, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. VT won 84-78. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 20: Lynn Kidd #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts following a dunk during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on January 20, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. VT won 84-78. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage: Isaac McKneely, Virginia - 48.9 3PFG%

Jan 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) dribbles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) dribbles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks co-leader: PJ Hall, Clemson - 2.1 BPG

Jan 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers center PJ Hall (24) dunks the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers center PJ Hall (24) dunks the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks co-leader: Ryan Dunn, Virginia - 2.1 BPG

Jan 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Tyzhaun Claude (12) is fouled by Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Tyzhaun Claude (12) is fouled by Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 34.7 MPG

Nov 16, 2023; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) brings the ball up court in the first half against the Utah Utes at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2023; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) brings the ball up court in the first half against the Utah Utes at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire