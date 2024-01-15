ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 14

The college basketball regular season might be half over but not the ACC season. No, we’re still getting warmed up, and the conference action continues to heat up with each passing game. The next couple of months promise to live up to the conference’s billing as one of the best in the country. You won’t want to miss it.

Here are the players to watch as of this moment:

Scoring and free throw-percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 20.4 PPG | 95.4 FT%

Jan 13, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) shoots as Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.8 RPG

Jan 13, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts with guard Elliot Cadeau (2) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 5.9 APG

Dec 30, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard J.R. Konieczny (20) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 67.2 FG%

Jan 13, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Lynn Kidd (15) handles the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward AJ Casey (23) and guard Wooga Poplar (5) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage: Wooga Poplar, Miami - 49.3 3PFG%

Jan 13, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar (5) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Steals co-leader: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 2.2 SPG

Jan 13, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Steals co-leader: Maliq Brown, Syracuse - 2.2 SPG

Dec 30, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) and Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) battle for a loose ball during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks: Quinten Post, Boston College - 2.1 BPG

Jan 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Quinten Post (12) prepares for a game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.3 MPG

Jan 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles forward Jaylan Gainey (33) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire