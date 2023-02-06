ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Feb. 5

The ACC continues to march forward with its season. It’s getting late for some teams to make a move, and others will be just fine when the time comes to unveil the NCAA Tournament bracket. Here are some players who could help sway the selection committee for their team, especially if they’re on the bubble:

Scoring: Terquavion Smith, NC State - 18.5 PPG

Feb 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) looks to move the ball defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) during the first half at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 11.3 RPG

Feb 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) lays the ball up during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists co-leader and minutes leader: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest - 6.0 APG | 36.1 MPG

Jan 31, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tyree Appleby (1) calls a play as Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists co-leader: Kihei Clark, Virginia - 6.0 APG

Jan 28, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Jaeden Zackery (3) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage co-leader: Norchad Omier, Miami - 60.7 FG%

Jan 31, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) puts up a shot in front of Virginia Tech Hokies center Lynn Kidd (15) during the second half at Watsco Center. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage co-leader and blocks leader: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 60.7 FG% | 2.8 BPG

Jan 30, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) against the defense of Virginia Cavaliers forward Ben Vander Plas (right) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage: - Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech - 43.4 3PFG%

Jan 31, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor (0) puts up a shot over Miami Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar (55) during the first half at Watsco Center. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Sean Pedulla, Virgina Tech - 86.3 FT%

Jan 23, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Sean Pedulla (3) shoots over Duke Blue Devils center Ryan Young (15) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Steals: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 2.1 SPG

Feb 4, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) dribbles the ball in front of Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) during the first half at the Conte Forum. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

