The ACC is in its final few weeks before its tournament. If any team lying in the weeds is going to make a move, now is the time to get moving. Otherwise, they might as well just sit back and let the teams that deserve it more grab the best positions. Speaking of the best, here are the best statistical players in the conference:

Scoring: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 21.3 PPG

Feb 17, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) dribbles in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.3 RPG

Feb 13, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) react to a loose ball during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Assists and steals co-leader: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 6.0 APG | 2.3 SPG

Feb 17, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) passes the ball around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Andrew Carr (11) in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 64.3 FG%

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – FEBRUARY 13: Lynn Kidd #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies dunks against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on February 13, 2024 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage co-leader and free-throw percentage: Joseph Girard III, Clemson - 43.4 3PFG% | 94.2 FT%

Feb 14, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson graduate Joseph Girard III scores a three-point shot near Miami forward AJ Casey (0) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage co-leader: DJ Horne, NC State - 43.4 3PFG%

Nov 23, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard DJ Horne (0) awaits a free throw attempt by the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Michelob Ultra Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Steals co-leader: Maliq Brown, Syracuse - 2.3 SPG

Feb 17, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) boxes out against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks: Ryan Dunn, Virginia - 2.4 BPG

Feb 13, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) battles for a rebound with Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.1 MPG

Feb 12, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Deamon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Sean Stewart (13) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

