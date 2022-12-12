ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Dec. 11

With Notre Dame taking final exams, now seems like a good time to look at the best of the Irish’s conference. If the Irish are to have success this season, these are players who are most likely to challenge that prospect. Specifically, here’s who leads major categories:

Scoring and assists co-leader: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest - 19.1 PPG | 5.5 APG

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 29: Tyree Appleby #1 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons goes in for a score during the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on November 29, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Rebounds, field-goal percentage and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 11.4 RPG | 67.0 FG% | 2.7 BPG

Dec 10, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) dunks the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Assists co-leader: Terquavion Smith, NC State - 5.5 APG

Dec 10, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) controls the ball around Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at Watsco Center. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Alex Hemenway, Clemson - 52.1 3PFG%

Clemson senior guard Alex Hemenway (12) shoots a three-point shot during Rock the John basketball season kickoff event at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Free-throw percentage: R.J. Davis, North Carolina - 90.2 FT%

Mar 10, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) scores against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the second round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. The North Carolina Tar Heels won 101-59. Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Steals: Jack Clark, NC State - 2.1 SPG

Nov 23, 2022; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jack Clark (5) battle for the ball during the second half at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame - 37.0 MPG

Dec 7, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) shoots over Boston University Terriers guard Walter Whyte (5) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire