Here are the ACC’s major statistical leaders as we begin 2024:

Scoring and free throw-percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 21.6 PPG | 94.9 FT%

Dec 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) on the fast break in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.8 RPG

Dec 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reaches for the ball as Charleston Southern Buccaneers guard DJ Patrick (4) and forward Taje’ Kelly (2) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists and steals co-leader: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 5.5 APG | 2.2 SPG

Dec 30, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard J.R. Konieczny (20) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 67.8 FG%

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Lynn Kidd (15) dunks the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage: Wooga Poplar, Miami - 50.0 3PFG%

Dec 29, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar (5) drives to the basket against North Florida Ospreys guard Dorian James (5) during the first half at Watsco Center. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Steals co-leader: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 2.2 SPG

Nov 28, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) reacts to a play against the LSU Tigers during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks: PJ Hall, Clemson - 2.4 BPG

Dec 6, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright (1) shoots the ball near Clemson junior forward PJ Hall (24) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.0 MPG

Nov 17, 2023; Charleston, SC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) on the court in the second half against the Towson Tigers at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire