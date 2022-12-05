ACC men’s basketball leaders through Dec. 4

ACC play is underway, at least partially. While we we’ll have to wait a few more weeks to see conference teams going at it on a nightly basis, if this past weekend was any indication, there is some thrilling basketball in store. Here’s who leads the conference in the major categories after that preview:

Scoring: Caleb Love, North Carolina - 19.0 PPG

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels brings the ball up the court while defended by Jalen Hood-Schifino #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on November 30, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Rebounds and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 12.0 RPG | 2.5 BPG

Dec 3, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) reaches for a rebound over Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ven-Allen Lubin (2) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest - 5.4 APG

Nov 29, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tyree Appleby (1) drives to the basket under coverage by Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Norchad Omier, Miami - 66.2 FG%

Dec 4, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Sydney Curry (21) at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Casey Morsell, NC State - 52.0 3PFG%

Nov 29, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) points at his teammates after making a three point basket during the second half against William & Mary Tribe at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 91.4 FT%

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 24: R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots the ball over Chika Nduka #15 of the Portland Pilots during the second half at Moda Center on November 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Steals co-leader: Jack Clark, NC State - 2.1 SPG

Nov 29, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jack Clark (5) celebrates with his bench during the second half against William & Mary Tribe at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Steals co-leader: Isaiah Wong, Miami - 2.1 SPG

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Isaiah Wong #2 of the Miami Hurricanes defends Jordan Tillmon #23 of the Florida A&M Rattlers during the second half of the game at Watsco Center on November 15, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Minutes: Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame - 37.5 MPG

Nov 22, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) is fouled by Bowling Green Falcons guard Leon Ayers III (2) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

