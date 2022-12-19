ACC men’s basketball leaders as Dec. 18

As the ACC heads towards Christmas, teams are getting one final look at what they have before the holiday. It’s the least that can happen as conference play gets ready to take over for the rest of the season. Here are the conference players currently standing out statistically:

Scoring: Caleb Love, North Carolina - 18.3 PPG

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounds: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 11.6 RPG

Dec 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Terquavion Smith, NC State - 5.5 APG

Dec 13, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) smiles during the second half against Furman Paladins at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 66.4 FG% | 3.0 BPG

Dec 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Guy Ragland Jr. (21) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Casey Morsell, NC State - 46.6 3PFG%

Dec 13, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) shoots a three pointer during the 1st half against Furman Paladins at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 90.0 FT%

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 17: R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dribbles the ball to the basket as Sean McNeil #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends during the second half of a game in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 17, 2022 in New York City. North Carolina defeated Ohio State 89-84 in overtime. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Steals co-leader: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 2.1 SPG

Dec 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) reacts to a play in the direction of teammate guard Joseph Girard III (11) against the Cornell Big Red during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Steals co-leader: Jack Clark, NC Stae - 2.1 SPG

Dec 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jack Clark (5) defends Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) during the first half at United Center. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame - 36.7 MPG

Dec 7, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) shoots over Boston University Terriers guard Walter Whyte (5) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

