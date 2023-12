First of all, we hope you have a very Merry Christmas. We appreciate everyone who comes to our site to read our content because we wouldn’t be here without your support. Whatever reason you have to come to this site, we hope you continue to do so for a long time to come.

Now that the holiday greetings are out of the way, let’s take a look at the ACC’s major statistical category leaders:

Scoring and free throw-percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 21.7 PPG | 94.6 FT%

Dec 20, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) talks to a teammate during a foul shot against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Spectrum Center. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 11.0 RPG

Dec 20, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) at the free throw line during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Spectrum Center. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Assists and steals: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 5.6 APG | 2.6 SPG

Dec 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Jaykwon Walton (10) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 70.9 FG%

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – DECEMBER 21: Lynn Kidd #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots over Geoff Sprouse #12 of the American Eagles in the second half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on December 21, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage: Wooga Poplar, Miami - 50.8 3PFG%

Dec 21, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar (5) dribbles the basketball against the Stonehill Skyhawks during the second half at Watsco Center. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks: PJ Hall, Clemson - 2.6 BPG

Dec 22, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson junior forward PJ Hall (24) reacts during a play during the second half against Queens University at Littlejohn Coliseum. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.1 MPG

Nov 16, 2023; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) brings the ball up court in the first half against the Utah Utes at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

