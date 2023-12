ACC teams are about to get to the middle of December. Full-time conference play isn’t here yet, but it’s creeping closer. Now is the time for all teams to get their mistakes out of the way before the games really start to count. For now though, here are the players atop the major statistical leaderboards:

Dec 9, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Blake Hinson (2) brings the ball up court on a fast break against the Canisius Golden Griffins during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 82-71. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh - 6.1 APG

Dec 9, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) reacts during player introductions before a game against the Canisius Golden Griffins at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 67.9 FG%

Nov 23, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Lynn Kidd (15) dunks the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field goal percentage: Isaac McKneely, Virginia - 58.1 3PFG%

Dec 5, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) shoots the ball over North Carolina Central Eagles guard Po’Boigh King (35) and Eagles forward Perry Smith Jr. (12) in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: Kowacie Reeves, Georgia Tech - 95.5 FT%

Dec 9, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) walks off the court after defeating the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at McCamish Pavilion. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Steals: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 2.8 SPG

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA – DECEMBER 2: Reece Beekman #2 and Isaac McKneely #11 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrate a shot in the first half during a game against the Syracuse Orange at John Paul Jones Arena on December 2, 2023 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Blocks: Ryan Dunn, Virginia - 2.6 BPG

Nov 29, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) reacts after blocking a shot against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.7 MPG

Nov 16, 2023; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) brings the ball up court in the first half against the Utah Utes at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire