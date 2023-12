The ACC season has reached the middle of December. Time is running out for players to get their numbers up before conference play really begins. If they don’t do it now, it might be more difficult for them to do so. Here are those who have answered the call though:

Scoring: Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh - 21.6 PPG

Dec 16, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Blake Hinson (2) drives to the basket around South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Shaman Alston (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 11.3 RPG

Dec 2, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Cam’Ron Fletcher (21) and guard Jalen Warley (1) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assists: Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh - 5.7 APG

Dec 16, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) dribbles the ball against pressure from South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Shaman Alston (24) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech - 67.0 FG%

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – DECEMBER 3: Lynn Kidd #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies goes up for a dunk against the Louisville Cardinals in the first half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on December 3, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

3-point field goal percentage: Isaac McKneely, Virginia - 55.1 3PFG%

Dec 16, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) shoots the ball over Northeastern Huskies guard Jared Turner (13) in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 94.2 FT%

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA North North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Evan Manjikian (21) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

Steals: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 2.7 SPG

Dec 16, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Northeastern Huskies guard Luka Sakota (9) loses his balance while dribbling as Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Blocks: Ryan Dunn, Virginia - 2.5 BPG

Dec 16, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) reacts after dunking the ball as Northeastern Huskies guard Luka Sakota (9) looks on in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest - 35.7 MPG

Nov 17, 2023; Charleston, SC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) on the court in the second half against the Towson Tigers at TD Arena. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

