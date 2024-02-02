ACC head coach Jeff Hafley heading to the NFL

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. —Boston College football Coach Jeff Hafley announced today that he is stepping down as the Gregory P. Barber ’69 and Family Head Coach to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

Hafley, who has led the Eagles since 2020 and finished the 2023 season with a record of 7-6 and a Wasabi Fenway Bowl victory over No. 17-ranked SMU, said the decision to leave BC was difficult, but that the opportunity to become defensive coordinator of the Packers was one that he could not pass up.

“I loved my four years at Boston College,” said Hafley. “This is an exceptional place to coach given the caliber of student-athletes we recruit, the facilities, and the support from the University and BC fans. I will miss the players who gave so much of themselves these past four years, and my wife Gina and I will certainly miss the BC community and the many friends we have made here.”

William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James thanked Hafley for his dedicated service to his players and BC football since being named head coach in December of 2019.

“We are incredibly grateful to Coach Hafley for his service to Boston College and to our student-athletes,” said James. “He was a true ambassador of our institution, and under his leadership, the Eagles earned three bowl berths, excelled academically, and represented Boston College with class and distinction. We wish him, his wife, Gina, and their daughters, Hope and Leah, all the best in their next steps.”

James said that a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“As a world-class institution with a strong tradition and a commitment to excellence, we are confident that we will find an exceptional new leader for our football program, and we will continue to do everything we can to support our student-athletes.”

– Via Boston College Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire