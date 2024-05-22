All-ACC guard Jeremy Roach withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer to Baylor

Former Duke guard Jeremy Roach has reportedly withdrawn from the 2024 NBA draft and will transfer to Baylor, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Roach declared for the draft and entered the transfer portal last month. He announced on April 21 that he would transfer to play for head coach Scott Drew next season over programs such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Syracuse and Villanova, among others.

The 22-year-old tallied 1,469 points in 114 career games over four years at Duke, becoming one of 68 players in program history to reach that mark. He helped lead the Blue Devils to three appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four in 2022.

Sources: Norchad Omier and Jeremy Roach have both officially withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and will play for Baylor next season. The Bears will enter 2024-25 as a Final Four contender under Scott Drew. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 21, 2024

Roach was named to the All-ACC second team this past season, averaging a career-high 14 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 42.9% shooting from 3-point range. He ranked sixth in the conference in 3-point percentage.

The 6-foot-2 guard joins a talented incoming class of 2024 for the Bears, headlined by No. 5 prospect VJ Edgecombe. The program also adds No. 25 prospect Robert Wright III and No. 47 prospect Jason Asemota for next season.

Baylor finished third in the Big 12 and earned its fifth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2024. The team beat Colgate in the first round and lost to No. 6 Clemson in the round of 32.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire