ACC Freshman of the Year Markus Burton to withdraw from 2024 NBA draft

Markus Burton is reportedly withdrawing from the 2024 NBA draft and returning to Notre Dame for his sophomore season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Burton was named the ACC Freshman of the Year after averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals on 42.1% shooting from the field. He became the third player in program history to win Freshman of the Year and the first to do so in the ACC.

The 5-foot-11 guard ranked first in the conference and third in the country in scoring among freshmen. He set the program scoring record for a freshman with 577 points, surpassing the previous mark of 519 by Troy Murphy in the 1998-99 season.

Burton, who declared for the draft on April 11, was among 201 players who filed as an early-entrant candidate. He will now return to the Fighting Irish after testing the process and receiving feedback on his game from team executives and scouts.

The Fighting Irish will look to improve upon their 13-20 record last season with Burton back on the roster. The team is also adding commitments Sir Mohammed, Cole Certa and Garrett Sundra, and Matt Allocco (Princeton) via the transfer portal.

Notre Dame finished 12th last season under first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry. The team last qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2022 when it advanced to the round of 32.

