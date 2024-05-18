Is ACC football underrated? Yes and no

AMELIA ISLAND — A consistent theme hummed around The Ritz-Carlton during the Atlantic Coast Conference’s spring meetings: ACC football is underrated.

Commissioner Jim Phillips said his conference “sometimes doesn’t get the attention that it deserves.” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi used the word “disrespect.”

If the league had a better reputation, it’s fair to wonder whether 13-0 Florida State still would have missed the playoff.

“What happened last year is tragic and spoke volumes of the perception, I believe, of this league when it comes to football specifically,” Seminoles athletic director Michael Alford said.

Alford and his peers believe that perception is worse than reality. Are they right?

Why ACC football might be underrated

The ACC led major conferences with 11 bowl teams last season. That stat reinforces FSU coach Mike Norvell’s belief that the ACC is deeper than most people think.

“When you look at the ACC against some of those other conferences the last few years — especially last year — it was very, very competitive,” Norvell said.

More competitive than anyone; the average margin of victory in ACC games was the lowest of any league.

Another way to look at it: FSU outscored its opponents by 136 points in ACC games, while Syracuse was outscored by 113. That’s a spread of 249 points from worst to first. That’s 100 points tighter than the SEC and 169 points closer than the Big Ten.

In the regular season, the ACC went 6-4 against the SEC and 4-3 against the Big Ten. FSU’s 21-point win over LSU held up as one of the best non-conference results of the season. Miami’s 15-point victory over Texas A&M was strong, too (advanced metrics viewed the Aggies as a top-25 team).

The ACC recorded three regular-season, non-conference victories against teams that finished ranked: FSU over LSU and wins by Louisville and Clemson over Notre Dame. That’s the same number as the Big 12 and SEC. The Big Ten had one (Ohio State at Notre Dame). The Pac-12 had none.

Why ACC football isn’t elite

Three teams lost regular-season games to mid-majors who finished outside the top 90 in SP+ advanced metrics: Georgia Tech to Bowling Green, Virginia Tech to Marshall and Boston College to Northern Illinois. The other power conferences had only two such defeats combined (and one was Houston’s double-overtime loss to Rice).

Those performances weaken arguments for the ACC’s depth. It’s hard to be impressed by FSU’s 31-29 win at Boston College when the Eagles barely beat Holy Cross a week earlier. Virginia Tech’s home loss to 4-8 Purdue also hurt the Seminoles’ resume. And topping Louisville for the ACC title would have looked better if the Cardinals hadn’t lost at home to 7-6 Kentucky a week earlier or needed a late goal-line stand to beat 3-9 Indiana.

Advanced metrics seem to agree. The ACC’s average ranking in SP+ analytics was 54.9 — last in the Power Five and 23 spots below the SEC. The ACC also was worst among major conferences in ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Sagarin ratings, the Massey ratings and the Colley Matrix.

Though Phillips brought up the ACC’s 11 bowl participants, he left out their 5-6 record. The league’s top three teams all lost by at least two scores, lowlighted by FSU’s 60-point shellacking by Georgia. Syracuse’s 45-0 loss to USF was the third-biggest bowl blowout.

NFL draft picks are one final, imperfect measurement. The ACC’s 41 picks ranked fourth in the Power Five; the SEC had 59.

The bottom line

The ACC has improved and (to some degree) shed its reputation as a basketball league that dabbles in football. Duke and Wake Forest are no longer pushovers. FSU and Miami are investing. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech are on the rise.

But if the ACC does have an image problem, it deserves some blame. One of the SEC’s worst teams (Mississippi State) beat an Arizona team that finished 11th; one of the ACC’s worst teams (Pitt) lost to Notre Dame by 51. LSU had a top-three pick at quarterback and won 10 games; North Carolina had a top-three pick at quarterback and went 8-5 with a home loss to three-win Virginia. The Big Ten’s No. 3 team (Penn State) beat top-40 West Virginia by 25; the ACC’s No. 3 team (North Carolina State) lost at home to top-20 Notre Dame by 21.

Turn more of those results around, and the league’s perception will turn with it.

• • •

