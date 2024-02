ACC Football Teams Ranked by Returning Production for 2024

Forecasting which teams will rise to greatness in college football in any given season can prove challenging. However, a key indicator often lies in the roster’s returning players.

From seasoned fifth-year senior linebackers to up-and-coming junior quarterbacks, the presence of experienced athletes opting to continue with their respective programs can significantly bolster a team’s competitive advantage. This continuity becomes particularly crucial as other teams contend with talent depletion due to NFL draft selections, transfers, or eligibility regulations.

ESPN recently released a list of all 134 FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) teams, with each ACC team naturally being listed. Here is a look at each ACC team’s returning production on offense, defense, and total.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 95% (1)

Defense: 77% (12)

Total: 86% (1)

Virginia Cavaliers

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 85% (5)

Defense: 68% (30)

Total: 76% (5)

Syracuse Orange

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 81% (9)

Defense: 67% (34)

Total: 74% (10)

Cal Golden Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 79% (17)

Defense: 66% (36)

Total: 73% (14)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 61% (70)

Defense: 74% (15)

Total: 68% (36)

Stanford Cardinal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 69% (40)

Defense: 65% (44)

Total: 67% (37)

Boston College Eagles

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 80% (11)

Defense: 53% (86)

Total: 67% (40)

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 53% (92)

Defense: 79% (7)

Total: 66% (44)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 79% (18)

Defense: 53% (84)

Total: 66% (45)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 83% (7)

Defense: 49% (105)

Total: 66% (46)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 65% (50)

Defense: 62% (56)

Total: 64% (53)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 79% (20)

Defense: 49% (103)

Total: 64% (54)

SMU Mustangs

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 64% (55)

Defense: 60% (64)

Total: 62% (66)

NC State Wolfpack

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 65% (52)

Defense: 53% (88)

Total: 59% (80)

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 56% (81)

Defense: 60% (62)

Total: 58% (83)

Duke Blue Devils

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 53% (93)

Defense: 57% (73)

Total: 55% (88)

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: 37% (122)

Defense: 36% (122)

Total: 37% (127)

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire