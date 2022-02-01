ACC football schedule is out. What 2022 season will look like for NC State, UNC, Duke

The #RunItBack tour starts on the road against a heated in-state rival for N.C. State. Duke rings in the Mike Elko era, and North Carolina will find out what life is like after Sam Howell.

On Monday night, 2022 football schedules were released for ACC schools, and fans can start marking their calendars for games to attend.

The Tar Heels will be the first Triangle team to see action, taking on Florida A&M on Aug. 27 in Chapel Hill. Elko starts his coaching career in Durham on Friday, Sept. 2 as the Blue Devils welcome Temple. The next day, perhaps the most anticipated Wolfpack season in years kicks off in Greenville. Dave Doeren starts Year 10 on the road as N.C. State takes on East Carolina.

The Wolfpack and Pirates haven’t met since 2019, when the two teams opened that season in Raleigh. N.C. State has won two in a row over ECU by a combined score of 92-9.

Both teams had their 2021 seasons cut short when their bowl games were canceled. N.C. State went 9-3 last year and returns many key pieces for 2022, including 10 starters on defense. With quarterback Devin Leary back to lead the offense, the Pack has its sights set on reaching the ACC title game in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels had championship aspirations last offseason, but things quickly derailed in Mack Brown’s third season. UNC finished 6-7 and will have to replace Howell, the most prolific quarterback in school history. Brown was able to haul in the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC and the ninth best group in the nation.

HERE’S A BREAKDOWN OF EACH TEAM’S 2022 SCHEDULE

N.C. STATE

CAN’T MISS GAME

The opener at ECU will be big for the state, but all eyes will be the Wolfpack’s game in South Carolina on Oct. 1.

The Pack starts conference play on the road at Clemson. If N.C. State is serious about winning the Atlantic and getting to Charlotte, it starts with a test against the Tigers. The Pack won a two-overtime thriller over Clemson last season, but hasn’t had success in Death Valley since the 2002 season.

TOUGHEST STRETCH

After its open week, N.C. State will host three straight league opponents starting with Virginia Tech. The Pack hasn’t beaten the Hokies at home since 1991. The following week N.C. State welcomes Wake Forest, before facing Boston College the next week.

NORTH CAROLINA

CAN’T MISS GAME

Starting the season with FAMU, Appalachian State and Georgia State, UNC’s first big test comes at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 24.

The Tar Heels’ new quarterback will be up against Notre Dame. The Irish, fresh off a New Year’s Six bowl game last season, defeated the Tar Heels 31-17 the last time they were in the Triangle. Notre Dame is 20-2 all-time against UNC.

TOUGHEST STRETCH

After their open week on Oct. 22, the Heels end their season with a stretch that includes five league games, starting with Coastal Division champ Pittsburgh on Oct. 29. Even though they’ll get the Panthers at home, that game is followed by a pair of road contests at Virginia and Wake Forest.

DUKE

CAN’T MISS GAME

Elko isn’t new to the Triangle. He comes to Duke from Texas A&M but was the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest (2014-16) before heading to College Station.

He’ll get his first shot at the Demon Deacons on Nov. 26, the regular-season finale. Elko’s Duke defense against Dave Clawson’s offense should be a classic chess match.

TOUGHEST STRETCH

Once Duke starts league play, the scheduling Gods don’t do them any favors. The Blue Devils open ACC play against Virginia, followed by a trip to Georgia Tech, before hosting UNC and then traveling to Miami. The one bright side: The game against the Hurricanes is followed by an open week. But Duke plays three of its final four games on the road.

NC STATE SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Sept. 3 @ East Carolina Sept. 10 Charleston Southern Sept. 17 Texas Tech Sept. 24 UCONN Oct. 1 @ Clemson Oct. 8 Florida State Oct. 15 @ Syracuse Oct. 22 OPEN Oct. 27 (Thurs) Virginia Tech Nov. 5 Wake Forest Nov. 12 Boston College Nov. 19 @ Louisville Nov. 25 (Fri.) @ North Carolina

UNC SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Aug. 27 FAMU Sept. 3 @ App State Sept. 10 @ Georgia State Sept. 24 Notre Dame Oct. 1 Virginia Tech Oct. 8 @ Miami Oct. 15 @ Duke Oct. 22 OPEN Oct. 29 Pitt Nov. 5 @ Virginia Nov. 12 @ Wake Forest Nov. 19 Georgia Tech Nov. 25 (Fri.) N.C. State

DUKE SCHEDULE