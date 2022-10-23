ACC Football results for Week 7

The UNC football program was on their second bye here in Week 7, a week after taking down Duke to move to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

As UNC rests and prepares for a matchup against Pitt next Saturday, other teams in the ACC continued their schedule. This allowed UNC to sit back and see how other results played out not only in the coastal division but the Atlantic as well.

And Saturday was full of action.

Five games this week have ACC teams matched up against each other including four on Saturday and one on Thursday. The results also helped shape up the two divisions some more as we get set to close out October and prepare for the final month of the season.

Let’s look at the results from Week 7 in the ACC.

Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Oct 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson (6) and linebacker James Jackson (7) react after a defensive stop against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Duke 45, Miami 21

Oct 22, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) runs with the football during the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest 43, Boston College 15

Oct 22, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson 27, Syracuse 21

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) celebrates sacking Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville vs. Pitt

In progress

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire