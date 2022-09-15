ACC Football power rankings: Where teams stand after Week 2

The college football season storms into Week 3 with some big matchups across the country.

After another exciting weekend that saw Appalachian State beat Texas A&M, UNC holds off a Georgia State team on the road, Notre Dame get upset by Marshall, Louisville upsetting UCF, and Alabama surviving against Texas, we head into Week 3 hoping for some more good action.

But before we do that, we need to update our power rankings for the conference. This is a big weekend for the conference featuring two big out-of-conference games with N.C. State hosting Texas Tech and Miami going to Texas A&M.

Louisville and Florida State square off in a big conference matchup as well.

Here’s our updated ACC power rankings following Week 2:

14. Boston College

Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A detailed view of the helmets of the Boston College Eagles before a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-2

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to Boston College 27-10

This week: AT Maine

13. Georgia Tech

Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins on the sideline against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Western Carolina 35-17

This week: vs. Ole Miss

12. Virginia

Sep 3, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against Richmond Spiders during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Illinois 24-3

This week: vs. Old Dominion

11. Virginia Tech

Oct 12, 2013; Blacksburg, VA, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Lane Stadium. The Hokies defeated Pitt 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Boston College 27-10

This week: vs. Wofford

10. Duke

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment box during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Northwestern 31-23

This week: vs. North Carolina A&T

9. Louisville

Sep 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) celebrates his touchdown during the second half against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. UCF 20-14

This week: vs. Florida State

8. Syracuse

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; General view of a Syracuse Orange helmet prior to the game against the Albany Great Danes at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. UCONN 48-14

This week: vs. Purdue

7. Wake Forest

Sep 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Vanderbilt 45-25

This week: vs. Liberty

6. North Carolina

Sep 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Georgia State Panthers in the first half at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Georgia State 35-28

This week: BYE

5. Florida State

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Wyatt Rector (19) celebrates against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: BYE

This week: AT Louisville

4. Pitt

Habakkuk Baldonado (87) of the Pittsburgh Panthers reacts after the Panthers recovered a fumble during the first half of the Backyard Brawl against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 1, 2022.

Pitt Vs West Virginia Backyard Brawl

Record: 1-1

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Tennessee 34-27 (OT)

This week: AT Western Michigan

3. NC State

Sep 3, 2022; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks on against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Charleston Southern 55-3

This week: vs. Texas Tech

2. Miami

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) attempts a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Southern Miss 30-7

This week: AT Texas A&M

1. Clemson

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) scores during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022.

Ncaa Fb Clemson At Georgia Tech

Record: 2-0

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Furman 35-12

This week: vs. LA Tech

