ACC Football: Power Rankings ahead of 2023 season

The 2023 college football season begins this week with a full slate of games across the nation. While there is talk about the Atlantic Coast Conference expanding and adding three more teams, the focus now is on the football field for the conference.

From a national perspective, the ACC is top-heavy with Clemson and Florida State earning recognition as top 10 teams and potential College Football Playoff teams. But after that it’s a handful of teams fighting for the No. 3 spot to try and play spoiler as well as teams rebuilding and looking to find their footing.

The 2023 season should be another exciting one with some big games on the ACC slate including Florida State vs. Clemson, North Carolina vs. Clemson, Duke vs. Clemson and more.

With the season getting set to kick off, let’s look at our preseason power rankings for the conference.

Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A detailed view of the helmets of the Boston College Eagles before a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College could struggle again in 2023 coming off another bad year in 2022. There aren’t many strengths on this roster but if they are going to surprise some teams it may have to come in gritty, defensive battles.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 3-9 (2-6)

Jul 26, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia head coach Tony Elliott answers questions from the media during the ACC 2023 Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Brennan Armstrong is gone and Virginia is looking for answers in 2023 coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 3-7 (1-6)

Oct 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 45-29. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 season was a disaster for Virginia Tech and going into 2023, they are looking to improve and get better in the second season under Brent Pry.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 3-8 (1-6)

Dec 7, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; General view of the Syracuse logo outside of the George R. Iocolano and William C. Petty Football Wing in Manley Field House on the campus of Syracuse University following a press conference to introduce Dino Babers (not pictured) as the new head coach. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This is a big year for the Orange and head coach Dino Babers as he appears to be on the hot seat. They ended last season losing 6 of their last 7 as they fell apart. Syracuse has a tough schedule but does get Clemson at home which could be a statement games.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 7-6 (4-4)

Nov 11, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets mascot Buzz performs during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Key earned the head coach title after last season, going 4-4 in the games he was the interim head coach including upsetting UNC on the road in November. They welcome in Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King and are looking to take a step forward.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 5-7 (4-4)

9. Wake Forest

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Donavon Greene (11) tosses the ball after a scoring on a pass reception against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This could be a weird year for the Demon Deacons as they enter the season without Sam Hartman and A.T. Perry. They do bring back Mitch Griffis as well as wide receivers Donavon Green and Jahmal Banks. Wake Forest’s offense could surprise a lot but can their defense win them some games?

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 8-5 (3-5)

8. Duke

Dec 28, 2022; Annapolis, Maryland, USA;Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws from the pocket during the first half Central Florida Knights in the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils have one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Riley Leonard and are a darkhorse going into the season. Can Mike Elko build on 2022 and get better in 2023?

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 9-4 (5-3)

Louisville’s coach Jeff Brohm watches Kevin Coleman catch the ball on April 14, 2023 during the Cardinals’ final open practice before their spring game.

A dark horse this year, the Louisville Cardinals check in at No. 7 in our preseason rankings.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 8-5 (4-4)

6. Pitt

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt is one of the more confusing teams to figure out this season in the ACC and it feels like it could either go really good or really bad for the Panthers.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 9-4 (5-3)

5. NC State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

With one of the better defenses in the ACC, the Wolfpack are looking to get back on track. They landed former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong to lead the offense this season.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 8-5 (4-4)

4. Miami

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It was a disappointing year in 2022 for Miami but Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are looking to turn it around. With a talented roster, Miami could be a surprise team going into the season.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 5-7 (3-5)

3. North Carolina

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off an appearance in the ACC title game a year ago, UNC is looking to get back to Charlotte and win the title this year. And they will look at quarterback Drake Maye as a leader in doing so.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 9-5 (6-2)

2. Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell conducts warm-ups in Doak Campbell Stadium before the Garnet and Gold spring game kickoff Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Fsu Spring Game144

Florida State is receiving a lot of hype going into this season and rightfully so after they finished 2022 10-3 overall. Mike Norvell’s team is primed for a big jump in 2023.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 10-3 (5-3)

1. Clemson

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes playing Georgia Tech during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022.

Ncaa Fb Clemson At Georgia Tech

The defending ACC champions debut at No. 1 in the rankings here for the 2023 season. With Cade Klubnik at quarterback, the Tigers improved at that position and are the team to beat.

Previous ranking: NA

2022 record: 11-3 (8-0)

For more on Clemson, make sure to check out Clemson Wire.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire