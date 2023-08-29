ACC Football: Power Rankings ahead of 2023 season
The 2023 college football season begins this week with a full slate of games across the nation. While there is talk about the Atlantic Coast Conference expanding and adding three more teams, the focus now is on the football field for the conference.
From a national perspective, the ACC is top-heavy with Clemson and Florida State earning recognition as top 10 teams and potential College Football Playoff teams. But after that it’s a handful of teams fighting for the No. 3 spot to try and play spoiler as well as teams rebuilding and looking to find their footing.
The 2023 season should be another exciting one with some big games on the ACC slate including Florida State vs. Clemson, North Carolina vs. Clemson, Duke vs. Clemson and more.
With the season getting set to kick off, let’s look at our preseason power rankings for the conference.
14. Boston College
Boston College could struggle again in 2023 coming off another bad year in 2022. There aren’t many strengths on this roster but if they are going to surprise some teams it may have to come in gritty, defensive battles.
2022 record: 3-9 (2-6)
13. Virginia
Brennan Armstrong is gone and Virginia is looking for answers in 2023 coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign.
2022 record: 3-7 (1-6)
12. Virginia Tech
The 2022 season was a disaster for Virginia Tech and going into 2023, they are looking to improve and get better in the second season under Brent Pry.
2022 record: 3-8 (1-6)
11. Syracuse
This is a big year for the Orange and head coach Dino Babers as he appears to be on the hot seat. They ended last season losing 6 of their last 7 as they fell apart. Syracuse has a tough schedule but does get Clemson at home which could be a statement games.
2022 record: 7-6 (4-4)
10. Georgia Tech
Brent Key earned the head coach title after last season, going 4-4 in the games he was the interim head coach including upsetting UNC on the road in November. They welcome in Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King and are looking to take a step forward.
2022 record: 5-7 (4-4)
9. Wake Forest
This could be a weird year for the Demon Deacons as they enter the season without Sam Hartman and A.T. Perry. They do bring back Mitch Griffis as well as wide receivers Donavon Green and Jahmal Banks. Wake Forest’s offense could surprise a lot but can their defense win them some games?
2022 record: 8-5 (3-5)
8. Duke
The Duke Blue Devils have one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Riley Leonard and are a darkhorse going into the season. Can Mike Elko build on 2022 and get better in 2023?
2022 record: 9-4 (5-3)
7. Louisville
A dark horse this year, the Louisville Cardinals check in at No. 7 in our preseason rankings.
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4)
6. Pitt
Pitt is one of the more confusing teams to figure out this season in the ACC and it feels like it could either go really good or really bad for the Panthers.
2022 record: 9-4 (5-3)
5. NC State
With one of the better defenses in the ACC, the Wolfpack are looking to get back on track. They landed former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong to lead the offense this season.
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4)
4. Miami
It was a disappointing year in 2022 for Miami but Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are looking to turn it around. With a talented roster, Miami could be a surprise team going into the season.
2022 record: 5-7 (3-5)
3. North Carolina
Fresh off an appearance in the ACC title game a year ago, UNC is looking to get back to Charlotte and win the title this year. And they will look at quarterback Drake Maye as a leader in doing so.
2022 record: 9-5 (6-2)
2. Florida State
Florida State is receiving a lot of hype going into this season and rightfully so after they finished 2022 10-3 overall. Mike Norvell’s team is primed for a big jump in 2023.
2022 record: 10-3 (5-3)
1. Clemson
The defending ACC champions debut at No. 1 in the rankings here for the 2023 season. With Cade Klubnik at quarterback, the Tigers improved at that position and are the team to beat.
2022 record: 11-3 (8-0)
