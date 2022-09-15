ACC Football: Games to watch in Week 3

The 3-0 North Carolina Tar Heels are on a bye this week before a date with a winless Notre Dame awaiting them next weekend.

UNC has got off to a tremendous offensive start led by quarterback Drake Maye, averaging a sixth-best 51.3 points per game in the nation. Despite their offensive power, the lackluster defense has kept opponents in the game, allowing 37.7 points per game which is 115th in the nation.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been challenging, with five teams currently ranked in the Associated Press top 25. Despite North Carolina’s unblemished record to start the season, they have yet to crack the top 25, but if one were to fall this weekend, it’s a possibility UNC sneaks in.

As North Carolina prepares for their game of the year match against Notre Dame, we look at the key ACC games this weekend.

(2-0) Florida State vs. (1-1)Louisville, Friday 7:30 P.M.

FSU is off to a great start of the season posting a 2-0 record with one win against LSU. The Seminoles are led by quarterback Jordan Travis who has completed 31 of 48 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also become reliable at scrambling, with 42 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on the season.

Despite not being ranked currently, FSU is a significant threat to the ACC, mainly if they can produce the way they did against LSU in their season opener. This game should be a breeze for the Seminoles, taking on the Cardinals, who just lost 31-7 to Syracuse.

(1-1) Purdue vs. (2-0) Syracuse, Saturday 12 P.M.

Syracuse has become a sleeper team early in the year, with blowout victories over Louisville and UConn. The hot start could be credited to sophomore running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader.

Tucker has been a mean machine in the backfield with back-to-back games of over 100 rushing yards while leading the team in receptions (10) and receiving yards (101). Quarterback Shrader has been mistake-free football completing 38 of 48 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns.

Purdue is the first real challenge Syracuse will face this season, so it will be interesting to see if they are the real deal or have just taken advantage of a lack of schedule.

(2-0) Ole Miss vs. (1-1) Georgia Tech, Saturday 3:30 PM

Georgia Tech opened the first half of their season with Clemson looking strong before completely falling apart, losing 41-10. They did bounce back with a 35-17 win against Western Carolina, a win where they mustered up a single touchdown in the second half.

Tech isn’t competing for any ACC gold. However, they will take the battle against UNC on Nov. 19th, so paying attention to this game could be vital. They are led by running back Dontae Smith, who currently has 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the first two games.

(2-0) Liberty vs. (2-0) Wake Forest, Saturday 5:00 P.M.

19th-ranked Wake Forest has become a problem in the ACC, finishing where they left off last season. The Demon Deacons have blown out both opponents to crank off the season, and another is on the way against Liberty.

Wake has excellent coaching and offensive weapons all over the field, led by quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman, on the season, has competed for 18 of 27 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He’s joined by impressive running back duo Christian Turner and Justice Ellison, who both have the same amount of carries(24), with each over 100 rushing yards.

(2-0) Texas Tech vs. (2-0) NC State, Saturday 6 P.M.

16th ranked Wolf pack is looking to show they are the real deal with their first vital season match. They are 2-0, yet their struggles in their season opener against Eastern Carolina raised essential questions about whether they are legit.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary is the reasoning behind the high ranking, and he hasn’t disappointed so far. The junior has completed 33 of 58 passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns. He also has two rushing touchdowns to tack onto his total.

All ACC fans should watch this one to see if the Wolf Pack is all bark.

(2-0) Miami vs. (1-1) Texas A&M, Saturday 9 P.M.

One of the most exciting games in all of college football this weekend is 13th ranked Miami vs. 23rd ranked Texas A&M. The Aggies are coming off a 17-14 upset loss to Appalachian State. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have poured it on their first two opponents, scoring them 100 points to 20.

Miami’s offense is dynamic, with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as the focal point. Dyke has completed 33 out of 45 passes for 454 yards and three passing touchdowns. The other threat is sophomore Henry Parrish, who has been a workhorse with 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Miami has a lot of pressure this weekend to prove whether they are the real deal. UNC fans should pay close attention to this game.

