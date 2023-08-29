How ACC football will be coming to a theatre near you

There are a handful of blockbusters being showcased in theatres across the country like Barbie and Oppenheimer, but now you can enjoy some ACC football action too.

Collaborating with Theater Sports Network, ESPN will now be showing ACC football games at the movies, giving the chance for fans to switch up their typical gameday experiences.

It doesn't stop after the regular season.

Within the agreement made with the two, theatres will also show postseason games like Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship.

It is predicted there will be about 75 total games streamed this season in theaters.

MetaMedia, a live streaming distribution partner, is working with 5,000 screens around the U.S. and Canada while using it's cloud based entertainment delivery platform.

Now it is time to recline in your movie theatre seat and enjoy Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on the big screen this college football season.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Now in theatres is your favorite ACC football team on gameday