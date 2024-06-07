ACC and ESPN Announce 2024 College Football Bowl Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN, in conjunction with Bowl Season, announced the ACC bowl schedule for the upcoming 2024 season, which includes three games on ABC and nine games on ESPN.

The announcement includes dates, game times, and television designations for eight of the ESPN bowl games affiliated with the ACC.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl was also announced on Thursday, as it will air on CBS for the 56th consecutive year.

“The ACC bowl partners do an amazing job in providing an exceptional experience for our teams, coaches, student-athletes, alumni, and fans,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We deeply appreciate these meaningful relationships that only continue to grow. We also applaud all Bowl Season games that provide valuable experiences as part of postseason college football and in their respective communities. Special thanks to our partners at Disney/ESPN as well as Nick Carparelli at Bowl Season for the amazing job highlighting football year in and year out.”

Last season, the ACC had 11 teams compete in a postseason bowl, the most among its peer conferences. The 11 ACC bowl-eligible teams matched a conference high from 2018.

The 11 bowl teams last year marked the 23rd consecutive season in which the ACC earned at least six bowl bids. Not including the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the ACC has sent at least nine teams to a bowl every year since 2016. Since 2013, the ACC is second among all conferences with 111 postseason appearances counting the 11 from 2023.

On May 30, the ACC and ESPN announced the kickoff times and networks for the majority of the league’s football games during the first three weeks of the 2024 football season. The announcement also includes the times and networks for the Thursday and Friday night matchups throughout the 2024 campaign. Overall, ACC teams will play 22 games on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 from the games covered by this announcement. (Release)

ACC Bowl Game Affiliations – Game Times and TV Designations

Friday, December 20, 2024

Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Friday, December 27, 2024

Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama) – Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts) – 11 a.m. ET / ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, New York) – Noon ET / ABC

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ABC

Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com (Washington DC) – 5:45 p.m. ET / ESPN

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) – 2 p.m. ET / CBS

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Friday, January 3, 2025

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

TBA

Holiday Bowl

ACC Notes

The ACC is the Conference of Quarterbacks, with the return of full-time starters Thomas Castellanos at Boston College, Cade Klubnik at Clemson, Haynes King at Georgia Tech, Preston Stone at SMU, and Kyron Drones at Virginia Tech, and transfers Maalik Murphy at Duke, DJ Uiagalelei at Florida State, Tyler Shough at Louisville, Cam Ward at Miami, Grayson McCall at NC State, and Kyle McCord at Syracuse among others.

The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most challenging in the country. 27 games against Power 4 opponents, including Notre Dame, the most of any conference. Nine non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2023 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the most of any conference. 10 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2024 Way-Too-Early Top 25, the most of any conference.

In ESPN’s updated 2024 Way Too Early College Football Top 25 rankings, the ACC has five teams ranked.

Last season, four ACC teams finished in the top 25 of both the Associated Press (AP) and AFCA Coaches Polls. In the AP poll, Florida State finished tied for No. 6, while Louisville was No. 19, Clemson was No. 20, and NC State was ranked No. 21. In the AFCA Coaches poll, Florida State was No. 6, Louisville was No. 18, and Clemson and NC State were No. 20 and No. 21, respectively.

Four teams were ranked in last year’s final College Football Playoff (CFP) Top 25 rankings. The four ACC teams were tied for the second-most among all FBS conferences. Florida State (No. 5), Louisville (No. 15), NC State (No. 18), and Clemson (No. 22).

Over two-thirds of the ACC was bowl-eligible last year, as 11 of the 14 conference teams made a bowl game. The 11 ACC bowl-eligible teams were the most among all Power 5 conferences. The 11 teams also matched a conference-high from 2018.

Not including the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the ACC has sent at least nine teams to a bowl every year since 2016. Since 2013, the ACC ranks second among all conferences with 111 postseason appearances.

Six different ACC teams started the 2023 season a year ago at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

The ACC finished with 10 teams posting a winning record, only the second time in the playoff era (11 – 2016) that the conference has achieved that feat.

ACC teams totaled a combined 43 wins over teams with a record over .500 last season, the most among all FBS conferences.

The ACC again posted a solid record in non-conference play last season, going 44-23 (.657) overall. The ACC’s 44 non-conference wins were the second-most among all FBS conferences.

In 2023, the ACC was a combined 7-5 versus the SEC, which marked the ACC’s third winning season versus the SEC and its second-most wins versus the SEC in the past 20 years (5-3 – 2014; 10-4 – 2016; 7-5 – 2023).

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire