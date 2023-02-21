ACC down a team in latest USA TODAY Sports bracketology

It wasn’t too long ago that the ACC was seen annually as the best and deepest conference in men’s college basketball. Heck, only a year ago North Carolina ended Coach K’s career as they eliminated Duke in the Final Four. This year has left a bit to be desired for the conference however and the latest NCAA Tournament projections from USA TODAY Sports reflect that.

Notre Dame certainly won’t be dancing as Irish fans know, but what about the rest of the ACC?

After North Carolina fell to North Carolina State this past weekend, the conference sees two fewer teams in the field of 68 than they did a week ago in USA TODAY Sports projection. Below are where they have each ACC team projected to play in the latest bracketology as well as how the biggest bubble teams appear as well as who gets the tournament’s number one seeds.

Virginia

Virginia projection: 3-seed in the Midwest Region

Projected Opponent: Hofstra

Miami

Miami projection: 5-seed in the South Region

Projected Opponent: Kent State

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh projection: 7-seed in the South Region

Projected Opponent: Missouri

Duke

Duke projection: 8-seed in the East Region

Projected Opponent: Texas A&M

North Carolina State

NC State projection: 10-seed in West Region

Projected Opponent: Iowa

Just Missed

Checking in as the first four teams out were North Carolina, Utah State, Penn State, and Texas Tech

In the “Next Four Out” were New Mexico, Clemson, Arizona State, and Oregon

No.1 Seeds

Alabama – South

Purdue – Midwest

Kansas – East

Houston – West

