ACC down a team in latest USA TODAY Sports bracketology
It wasn’t too long ago that the ACC was seen annually as the best and deepest conference in men’s college basketball. Heck, only a year ago North Carolina ended Coach K’s career as they eliminated Duke in the Final Four. This year has left a bit to be desired for the conference however and the latest NCAA Tournament projections from USA TODAY Sports reflect that.
Notre Dame certainly won’t be dancing as Irish fans know, but what about the rest of the ACC?
After North Carolina fell to North Carolina State this past weekend, the conference sees two fewer teams in the field of 68 than they did a week ago in USA TODAY Sports projection. Below are where they have each ACC team projected to play in the latest bracketology as well as how the biggest bubble teams appear as well as who gets the tournament’s number one seeds.
Virginia
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia projection: 3-seed in the Midwest Region
Projected Opponent: Hofstra
Miami
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Miami projection: 5-seed in the South Region
Projected Opponent: Kent State
Pittsburgh
Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh projection: 7-seed in the South Region
Projected Opponent: Missouri
Duke
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke projection: 8-seed in the East Region
Projected Opponent: Texas A&M
North Carolina State
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NC State projection: 10-seed in West Region
Projected Opponent: Iowa
Just Missed
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Checking in as the first four teams out were North Carolina, Utah State, Penn State, and Texas Tech
In the “Next Four Out” were New Mexico, Clemson, Arizona State, and Oregon
No.1 Seeds
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama – South
Purdue – Midwest
Kansas – East
Houston – West
Check out the entire USA TODAY Sports bracketology field of 68 here