ACC, CW strike broadcast deal beginning this year

The Atlantic Coast Conference is coming to the CW Network this Fall.

The two sides agreed to a broadcast deal to air 50 football and basketball games beginning this Fall with an airing of Pitts’ football game against Cincinnati on Sept. 9th.

In total, 13 football games from the conference will air this season while 28 men’s and women’s basketball games will air throughout the winter. Per ESPN, the network has plans to hold double-headers for men’s basketball on Saturdays and then women’s basketball on Sundays.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips released a statement on the partnership, thanking Raycom and ESPN in the process:

“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW.”

The CW Network has secured exclusive broadcast rights to 50 ACC college football and basketball games each season through 2026-27.@TheCW acquired the rights to these live games from Raycom Sports who sublicenses the rights from ESPN. 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘: https://t.co/B1wBQSR9I8 pic.twitter.com/oAZWpwL1f4 — The ACC (@theACC) July 13, 2023

The broadcast schedule for basketball will be released this Summer with the conference releasing the full schedule for teams.

It’s likely North Carolina will have at least one game on the CW Network in the deal this year.

