ACC court fight with member schools hits on ESPN deal

The twin legal battles between the Charlotte-based Atlantic Coast Conference and member schools Clemson and Florida State continued in recent days with a decision in N.C. Business Court to make Mecklenburg County the site of the Florida State case while the conference also sought in the same court to seal terms of its media contracts with ESPN.

The motion to seal the contract terms was filed in the ACC’s dispute with Clemson.

Both cases stem from an escalating arms race in college sports that has sent media rights fees soaring for the two most powerful conferences — the Big Ten and the SEC — while the ACC, Big 12 fall farther behind in revenue and lose their most valuable members

