ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says ‘everything is on table’ for realignment

The talk of the college football world the past month has been realignment and which teams could end up where. Last year, the first dominos to fall in this were Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC. And last month, USC and UCLA announced they were bolting the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten. But what about the Atlantic Coast Conference? Where will those teams end up? Could the conference merge? Will they add more teams? Apparently, everything is on the table right now.

Commissioner Jim Phillips revealed during the start of ACC Media Day on Wednesday that everything is on the table in terms of the landscape of college football and he said it multiple times.

So what can be done to ensure the ACC remains viable? Phillips said repeatedly Thursday that “everything is on the table.” “We’re looking at our TV contract,” Phillips said. “We’re in engagement daily — almost daily with our partners at ESPN. I openly talk about ESPN because we are 50/50 partners on our network, and so they’re motivated, we’re motivated. We’ve come together to have some discussions about what would be the next iteration for the ACC.”

So far, no teams have bolted the conference just yet but with programs like Clemson, Miami, Florida State, and North Carolina being intriguing for other conferences, it feels like a matter of time before it actually happens.

