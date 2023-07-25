ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on conference realignment buzz, Notre Dame's football future

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips took the podium at the conference's media days in Charlotte on Tuesday, and he discussed a range of popular college football topics. The conference has been at the forefront of spring and summer conference realignment rumors, and Phillips addressed some of them for the assembled media.

During his nearly one-hour forum, Phillips was asked if there have been any talks between the ACC and Notre Dame about the Fighting Irish football program joining the league. Notre Dame competes in the ACC in all sports except men's hockey, which plays in the Big Ten, and football, which is one of four FBS independent programs.

Notre Dame football played an ACC schedule during the 2020 season, in which some conferences played only league games due to the pandemic. The Fighting Irish advanced to the conference championship game against Clemson, and the Tigers won 34-10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That 2020 season, it seems, was not a preview of things to come.

"We've had a lot of conversations, let me just put it bluntly, with Notre Dame, and they've been very clear," Phillips said. "They value their independence, and I think they feel strongly that that will continue well into the future. If they ever have the desire of joining the conference, they know that we would welcome them with open arms."

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Here are 5 Clemson football questions Dabo Swinney will be asked about at ACC media days

Rather than adding new members, the ACC's biggest focus right now is retaining its current ones. At the league's meetings in May, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that seven schools, Clemson included, had met with lawyers to see if the ACC's grant of rights agreement was breakable. The grant of rights runs through 2036 and says the ACC owns broadcast rights to all member schools’ home games for the length of that deal, even if they join another conference. By the time the conference's meetings were over, the ACC and its members presented a more united front.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Phillips said the conflicts that arose during meetings forced the conference and its members to have conversations about their future, and he considers that a positive.

"After the spring, if we wouldn't have had any discussions ... I might have felt differently," Phillips said. "The regularity with which the board is meeting now and the regularity of our (athletic directors) meeting and how good ESPN has been. ... You have a lot of mutually beneficial outcomes in this thing. So staying together, working collaboratively, working strategically. We have some other things that we're working on that I can't address with this group right now that are pretty exciting to try to address that revenue gap."

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on conference realignment, Notre Dame