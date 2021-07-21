New ACC Commish wants Notre Dame full-time for football

…as would any commissioner of any collegiate athletic conference.

We post this though because it’s actually news after new ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke at the ACC Kickoff event on Wednesday.

“They know the ACC’s interest, it’s been less than bashful. It’s been less than bashful since I’ve been here. But I also respect where they’re at. Our concentration right now is on our 14 schools. Who knows where the future’s going to go?” “They had a chance to play a fantastic schedule,” Phillips said. “They had a chance to vie for a national championship and compete in the CFP. We have a real-life example of what that could look like.” -ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips

The ACC would be foolish to not want Notre Dame and those desires would only grow if Oklahoma and Texas are to join the SEC eventually.

What would Notre Dame gain from joining, though?

Would an opportunity at one of the top-four spots and subsequent bye in the College Football Playoff? I certainly wouldn’t think so as I type this.

As currently constructed annual schedules would get easier as the ACC continues to look for a second football power to rival Clemson, something the Irish did last fall, but nobody has done in the conference since Florida State’s fall from grace.

There might be a day where scheduling becomes difficult for Notre Dame but it’s pretty clear that day isn’t today when you take a peek at future schedules and opponents.

Will that be the case in another decade though?

This longtime college football observer certainly hopes so.

