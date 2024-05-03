All-ACC center PJ Hall to enter 2024 NBA draft, forgo eligibility

Clemson senior PJ Hall announced Friday on Instagram that he has entered the 2024 NBA draft and will forgo his last year of remaining college eligibility.

Hall was named to the All-ACC first team after averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks on 48.8% shooting from the field in 36 games. He was one of nine players in the country to average at least 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block.

The 6-foot-10 center will leave Clemson ranked 10th on the all-time scoring list (1,702). He is one of four players in program history to tally at least 1,600 career points, 600 rebounds and 100 blocks.

Hall tested the predraft process last year and emerged as one of the top performers at the G League Elite Camp and draft combine in Chicago, Illinois. He ultimately opted to return to school for one more season to improve his overall skill set.

The decision to stay at Clemson resulted in his best season in college. He scored in double figures in every game but one and registered 14 20-point games, including a season-high 31 points and 17 rebounds on Jan. 16, to lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight.

Hall will once again have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team workouts and interviews. He is considered a potential second-round pick and projects to step in at the next level and provide scoring and rebounding, given his mobility and athleticism.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire