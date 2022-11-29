ACC/Big Ten Challenge Michigan basketball vs. Virginia Cavaliers: TV, game info

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) vs. No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers (5-0)

When: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: The Michigan Wolverines host the Virginia Cavaliers in what will turn out to be the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Next season, the ACC/SEC Challenge will be replacing it. Entering the final showdown of this traditional early season event, Michigan has a record of 8-12, but the Wolverines are 5-4 in games inside the Crisler Center. Virginia survived a wild week of college basketball and was rewarded for it by shooting up eight spots to No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll.

