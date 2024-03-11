ACC Basketball Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for 2024 championship

The ACC men's basketball tournament is returning to the nation's capital.

North Carolina is the 1-seed in the conference tournament for the first time since 2017. Hubert Davis' team, who locked up the regular season title on Saturday with a win over Duke, enters the ACC tournament at 25-6 overall and 17-3 in the ACC. Senior guard R.J. Davis has continued to play some of his best basketball heading into the postseason, averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists across the last six games.

The Blue Devils are the 2-seed and the likely fit to give North Carolina a run for its money if both meet up in Saturday's championship game. If the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils do meet up in the title game, it would be the first time since 2011.

Though Jon Scheyer's squad ultimately fell short against the Tar Heels in the regular season final, Duke has been playing great basketball the last three months only losing three games since the start of January. Sophomore forward Kyle Filipowski, who was named a finalist for the Karl Malone award last week, is top 10 in the ACC in scoring (16.7 ppg), rebounding (8.0 rpg), field goal percentage (50.4%) and blocks (50).

While North Carolina and Duke have their spots in the NCAA Tournament locked up, this week's ACC tournament is crucial for three other programs — Virginia, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh — who hope to go dancing. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has Virginia as one of his "last four in" and playing in next week's First Four in Dayton. A win on Thursday against either Clemson, Boston College or Miami would put the Cavaliers in the field of 68 according to Lunardi. As for the other two, Lunardi has them slated as one of his "next four out" meaning this week's conference tournament could be make or break for the Demon Deacons and Panthers.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 ACC Basketball Tournament:

When is the 2024 ACC Basketball Tournament?

Dates: Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16

Location: Capital One Arena (Washington D.C)

The 2024 ACC Basketball Tournament will be held this year in Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena from Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16. It is the first time the ACC tournament is in the nation's capital since 2016 when North Carolina cut down the nets.

ACC Basketball Tournament Bracket

Here's a full breakdown of the seeding positions for the 2024 ACC Basketball Tournament

Note: ACC records are in parentheses

1. North Carolina (17-3)

2. Duke (15-5)

3. Virginia (13-7)

4. Pittsburgh (12-8)

5. Wake Forest (11-9)

6. Clemson (11-9)

7. Syracuse (11-9)

8. Virginia Tech (10-10)

9. Florida State (10-10)

10. N.C. State (9-11)

11. Boston College (8-12)

12. Notre Dame (7-13)

13. Georgia Tech (7-13)

14. Miami (6-14)

15. Louisville (3-17)

2024 ACC Basketball Tournament schedule

All times Eastern

First round: Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: 12-seed Georgia Tech vs. 13-seed Notre Dame | 2 p.m. | ACC Network

Game 2: 10-seed NC State vs. 15-seed Louisville | 4:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Game 3: 11-seed Boston College vs. 14-seed Miami | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Second round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: 8-seed Virginia Tech vs. 9-seed Florida State | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: 5-seed Wake Forest vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 6: 7-seed Syracuse vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: 6-seed Clemson vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14

Game 8: 1-seed North Carolina vs. Game 4 winner | Noon | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: 4-seed Pitt vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: 2-seed Duke vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: 3-seed Virginia vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 16

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Basketball Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results