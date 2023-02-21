ACC basketball Tournament 2023 bracket based on standings if regular season ended today
The ACC Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.
Clemson's fall from the top spot brings NC State and Duke within a game of a double-bye. Virginia, Miami and Pitt are primed for a three-way battle for the regular season title over the final two weeks before the tournament.
There's plenty of standings shuffling to happen between now and March, but here's what the ACC Tournament format would look like if it started today.
DO YOU AGREE? ESPN’s Jay Bilas: UNC basketball has ‘higher ceiling’ than Duke in NCAA Tournament
DUKE'S TOP FRESHMAN: How summer practice failure led to Kyle Filipowski’s breakout year for Duke basketball
ALL ABOUT THE NUMBERS: Duke basketball vs. UNC: A rivalry by the numbers
ACC basketball standings
As of 5 p.m. Feb. 21; conference records in parenthesis; underlined and italicized teams are locked into seed
1. Virginia (13-3)
2. Miami (Fla.) (13-4)
3. Pitt (12-4)
4. Clemson (11-5)
5. NC State (11-6)
6. Duke (11-6)
7. Wake Forest (9-7)
8. Syracuse (9-7)
9. North Carolina (8-8)
10. Boston College (7-10)
11. Virginia Tech (6-10)
12. Florida State (6-11)
13. Georgia Tech (3-13)
14. Notre Dame (2-14)
15. Louisville (2-15)
ACC Tournament schedule .... if the regular season ended today
Tournament played in Greensboro
Tuesday, March 7
Game 1: 12-seed Florida State vs. 13-seed Georgia Tech
Game 2: 10-seed Boston College vs. 15-seed Louisville
Game 3: 11-seed Virginia Tech vs. 14-seed Notre Dame
Wednesday, March 8
Game 4: 8-seed Syracuse vs. 9-seed UNC
Game 5: 5-seed NC State vs. Game 1 winner
Game 6: 7-seed Wake Forest vs. Game 2 winner
Game 7: 6-seed Duke vs. Game 3 winner
---
Thursday, March 9
Game 8: 1-seed Virginia vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9: 4-seed Clemson vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: 2-seed Miami (Fla.) vs. Game 6 winner
Game 11: 3-seed Pitt vs. Game 7 winner
---
Friday, March 10
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
---
Saturday, March 11
Championship Game: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Tournament 2023 basketball bracket based on standings today