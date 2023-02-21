ACC basketball Tournament 2023 bracket based on standings if regular season ended today

The ACC Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.

Clemson's fall from the top spot brings NC State and Duke within a game of a double-bye. Virginia, Miami and Pitt are primed for a three-way battle for the regular season title over the final two weeks before the tournament.

There's plenty of standings shuffling to happen between now and March, but here's what the ACC Tournament format would look like if it started today.

ACC basketball standings

As of 5 p.m. Feb. 21; conference records in parenthesis; underlined and italicized teams are locked into seed

1. Virginia (13-3)

2. Miami (Fla.) (13-4)

3. Pitt (12-4)

4. Clemson (11-5)

5. NC State (11-6)

6. Duke (11-6)

7. Wake Forest (9-7)

8. Syracuse (9-7)

9. North Carolina (8-8)

10. Boston College (7-10)

11. Virginia Tech (6-10)

12. Florida State (6-11)

13. Georgia Tech (3-13)

14. Notre Dame (2-14)

15. Louisville (2-15)

ACC Tournament schedule .... if the regular season ended today

Tournament played in Greensboro

Tuesday, March 7

Game 1: 12-seed Florida State vs. 13-seed Georgia Tech

Game 2: 10-seed Boston College vs. 15-seed Louisville

Game 3: 11-seed Virginia Tech vs. 14-seed Notre Dame

Wednesday, March 8

Game 4: 8-seed Syracuse vs. 9-seed UNC

Game 5: 5-seed NC State vs. Game 1 winner

Game 6: 7-seed Wake Forest vs. Game 2 winner

Game 7: 6-seed Duke vs. Game 3 winner

---

Thursday, March 9

Game 8: 1-seed Virginia vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9: 4-seed Clemson vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: 2-seed Miami (Fla.) vs. Game 6 winner

Game 11: 3-seed Pitt vs. Game 7 winner

---

Friday, March 10

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner

---

Saturday, March 11

Championship Game: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Tournament 2023 basketball bracket based on standings today