ACC basketball standings and scores (Feb. 17)

Wednesday night saw three ACC men’s basketball contests that went as follows:

Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95 (OT)

Miami 70, Louisville 63

Pitt 76, North Carolina 67

As a result the current seeding for the ACC Tournament would go as follows:

1) Duke Blue Devils (12-3)

2) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-3)

3) Miami Hurricanes (11-4)

4) North Carolina Tar Heels (10-5)

5) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-6)

6) Virginia Cavaliers (10-6)

7) Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7)

8) Syracuse Orange (7-7)

9) Florida State Seminoles (7-8)

10) Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10)

11) Louisville Cardinals (5-10)

12) Boston College Eagles (4-10)

13) Clemson Tigers (4-11)

14) NC State Wolfpack (4-12)

15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-11)

The ACC has no scheduled games again until Saturday when everyone besides NC State will be in action.

