ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

The first week of the college basketball season is in the books and it’s already been one filled with surprises.

We have seen numerous upsets already in the first week and if it’s any indication of what’s to come this year, then buckle up. We haven’t even reached the holiday tournament part of November yet and there are plenty of storylines already.

Among them are two big ones in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Florida State’s roster is dismantled right now as the are off to a 0-3 start with some bad losses. Louisville is under a new head coach and is off to a 0-2 start, struggling in the first week.

The ACC is top-heavy once again this year with UNC, Duke, Virginia, and Virginia Tech leading the way.

With a week in the books, let’s get into our power rankings after the first week:

15. Florida State

Nov 14, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Troy Trojans guard Kieffer Punter (0) fights for a loose ball against Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-3

Last Ranking: N/A

14. Louisville

Nov 12, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mike James (1) reacts after loosing to the Wright State Raiders at KFC Yum! Center. Wright State defeated Louisville 73-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-2

Last Ranking: N/A

13. Clemson

Clemson Head Coach Brad Brownell listens to a question during the 2019 ACC Operation Basketball event at the Charlotte Marriott City Center in Charlotte, N.C. Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

2019 Acc Operation Basketball Clemson Basketball

Record: 1-1

Last Ranking: N/A

For more on Clemson, please check out Clemson Wire.

12. Pitt

Nov 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts on the sidelines against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-1

Last Ranking: N/A

11. Georgia Tech

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Georgia Tech Coach Josh Partner during the ACC Tip Off media day in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Last Ranking: N/A

10. Boston College

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Boston College Coach Earl Grant during the ACC Tip Off media day in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-1

Last Ranking: N/A

9. NC State

Nov 11, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts watches his team before the game against the Campbell Fighting Camels at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Last Ranking: N/A

8. Notre Dame

The Notre Dame bench reacts to made basket during the Youngstown State-Notre Dame NCAA Men’s basketball game on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Youngstown State Vs Notre Dame

Record: 2-0

Last Ranking: N/A

7. Syracuse

Nov 7, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a play in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Last Ranking: N/A

6. Miami

Nov 11, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga reacts during the second half against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Last Ranking: N/A

5. Wake Forest

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes during the ACC Tip Off media day in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Last Ranking: N/A

4. Virginia Tech

Oct 12, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Virginia Tech coach Mike Young during the ACC Tip Off media day in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-0

Last Ranking: N/A

3. Virginia

Nov 11, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate on the bench against the Monmouth Hawks in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Last Ranking: N/A

2. Duke

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils associate head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Last Ranking: N/A

1. North Carolina

Nov 11, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts to his dunk against the Charleston Cougars during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Last Ranking: N/A

