ACC Basketball Power Rankings: There's a new team at the top, UNC showing change is good

There’s a new No. 1 in the ACC basketball power rankings.

Clemson hasn’t made it look easy at times, but the Tigers are the lone unbeaten team in the ACC and they finally cracked the AP Top 25 poll this week.

Because I care about the games and results — unlike the College Football Playoff committee — I have the 24th-ranked Tigers (8-0) atop the latest rankings.

It was tempting to put No. 9 UNC (7-2) at No. 1, because no team has a more impressive win than the Heels’ victory vs. Tennessee, but being undefeated matters.

Here’s a look at the power rankings entering the second week of December in the 2023-24 season.

1. Clemson

Winning at Pitt and returning home to top rival South Carolina? Solid start to December for the Tigers, who are 8-0 for the first time since 2008-09. PJ Hall remains among the favorites to win ACC Player of the Year.

2. UNC

The Tar Heels aren’t yet at the table with UConn, but they’ve shown signs that they’re capable of earning a spot among this year’s elite squads. RJ Davis is the first Tar Heel in 53 years to score 26 or more points in five straight games.

Isaac McKneely can change things for the Cavaliers. McKneely, a sophomore guard, dropped 22 points in back-to-back games, with 12 three-pointers in that stretch. If the Hoos can keep improving their offense, watch out.

4. Miami

A 22-point beatdown at Kentucky threw water on the Hurricanes’ hot start, but Miami’s offense is too good to ignore. I’m just not sure the Canes are capable of maintaining their pace playing five guys.

“Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.” Wise words from Ron Burgundy that perfectly sum up the Blue Devils’ first week of December, which included two road losses and an injury to their top playmaker – Tyrese Proctor.

Welcome to the show, Efton Reid. The arrival of Wake Forest’s 7-footer — who had a double-double vs. Rutgers — changes everything for the Demon Deacons. With Reid, Wake Forest is a legitimate NCAA Tournament team.

7. Pitt

The Panthers turned the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia into a laugher. Blake Hinson had a program-record nine 3-pointers (might wanna guard him, Mountaineers) and Carlton Carrington continues to look like the most underrated freshman in the ACC.

8. NC State

Giving up 95 points to BYU and losing by 20 at Ole Miss are reasons to pause, but winning at Boston College is no easy feat. Kansas transfer MJ Rice is back for the Wolfpack and he looks capable of helping this squad reach a new level.

Aside from a win vs. Iowa State, the Hokies have struggled against top-tier competition. Tech trailed at halftime to Louisville, but a career night for MJ Collins saved the day.

10. Georgia Tech

UNC is the only other team in the ACC with a pair of wins over AP Top 25 opponents. Damon Stoudamire is bringing the buzz back for the Yellow Jackets.

11. Florida State

Jordan Travis isn’t playing for this squad, so should it even be included in the power rankings?

12. Syracuse

The Orange got crushed by Virginia, but snagged a sneaky-good win against Cornell. Judah Mintz is capable of helping Cuse scare some squads, but he needs some help if this team is gonna make some noise.

13. Boston College

I was ready to get excited about the Eagles, but they couldn’t take a step forward in an overtime home loss to NC State. After a season-ending injury as a freshman, Donald Hand Jr. looks capable of being a game-changer for this squad.

14. Louisville

The Cardinals have matched their win total from last season with four victories in eight games, but it’s a long climb from the bottom. Still, it’s good to see some progress.

At least fans of the Fighting Irish get to see South Bend native J.R. Konieczny and the other youngsters make strides. There won’t be many wins once ACC play arrives, but this team is getting better.

