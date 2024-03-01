ACC Basketball Power Rankings: RJ Davis elevates UNC basketball, injuries hurting Duke

March is here.

According to BartTorvik.com, five ACC college basketball teams are in a good position to join the madness as part of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

No. 9 UNC (22-6, 14-3 ACC), No. 10 Duke (22-6, 13-4), Virginia (21-8, 12-6), Wake Forest (18-10, 10-7) and Clemson (20-8, 10-7) are currently projected to make the 68-team bracket.

Pitt (18-10, 9-8), which stands at 16.6% in Torvik’s Tourneycast, is the only other league team that appears to have a shot at earning an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

As the regular-season wraps up and we gear up for conference tournaments, here’s a look at the first ACC basketball power rankings in March.

1. UNC

The Wolfpack would love nothing more than to ruin the Tar Heels’ race toward an ACC regular-season championship. UNC remains the most trustworthy team in the league, but it better bring its best this weekend.

2. Duke

It isn’t at the level of Miami’s struggles, but the Blue Devils have dealt with injuries since the start of the season. Caleb Foster’s setback adds another level of uncertainty around Duke in March. Despite the challenges, Jon Scheyer’s group has continued to respond with resounding efforts.

3. Clemson

It feels like folks aren't talking about the Tigers enough. After falling apart down the stretch last season, Clemson finished February with a 6-2 record. This experienced group is capable of making some noise in the postseason.

4. Virginia

With losses in three of their last five games, the Cavaliers are trending in the wrong direction. Virginia rarely passes the eye test, so it would behoove the ‘Hoos to string together some wins before Selection Sunday.

5. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons followed a signature win against Duke with a disappointing performance at Notre Dame. Wake Forest fans don’t need to be pushing the panic button just yet, but the Deacs need a strong finish to remain in the mix for a postseason bid.

6. Syracuse

With wins in four of its last five games, the Orange are starting to find a groove in their debut season under Adrian Autry. It’s a group that could cause some chaos at the ACC Tournament in D.C.

7. Pitt

The Panthers struck out at Wake Forest and Clemson, so that’ll likely do it for their NCAA Tournament hopes. But it was a commendable run after a 1-5 start.

8. Florida State

The Seminoles have the length and athleticism to compete with any team in the league, but they remain a near-.500 team.

9. NC State

After an eye-popping win at Clemson, the Wolfpack lost two of its next three games. Will this be it for Kevin Keatts in Raleigh?

10. Virginia Tech

With losses in six of its last eight games, the Hokies are in line for another Tuesday at the ACC Tournament. But Virginia Tech is a different team at home, so it has a chance to finish with a bang.

11. Notre Dame

You never have to question the toughness or fight in Micah Shrewsberry’s Irish. Notre Dame has won four of its last five games, including a stunner against Wake.

12. Boston College

Three losses in a row and another Tuesday at the tourney on deck for the Eagles.

13. Miami

With seven losses in a row, the Hurricanes are likely ready for this nightmare season to be over. But because of its scoring, this isn’t a team you want to see in the ACC Tournament.

14. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets continue to battle in their first season under Damon Stoudamire. They followed four losses in a row with wins in two of their next three games.

15. Louisville

Three more games in the regular season and one more game in the ACC Tournament. Then the Cards can begin a new chapter.

