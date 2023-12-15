ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Louisville reaches new low with Kenny Payne

It’ll be interesting to see which network gets the rights to make a Louisville basketball documentary about the Kenny Payne era.

The Cardinals (4-6, 0-1) continue to find new ways to make the wrong headlines as the rock-bottom team in the ACC. It’s a sobering freefall for a program with so much history — outside of the ACC.

Louisville has 10 Final Four appearances and three national championships. Now, in their second season under Payne, the Cardinals are staring at the likelihood of three straight losing seasons for the first time in 80 years.

Here’s a look at the ACC basketball power rankings as of Dec. 14 in the 2023-24 season.

1. Clemson

Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Oklahoma … and the Tigers. That’s the list of Power Five teams that have yet to lose a game this season. After road wins at Alabama and Pitt, Clemson has a chance to add another at Memphis.

2. UNC

The Tar Heels are playing faster and more efficiently on offense. With Kentucky and Oklahoma up next, UNC better be ready to rebound and defend.

3. Virginia

This line is usually reserved for Duke, but the Cavaliers are nine games in and they haven’t played a true road game. That changes next week with a trip to Memphis on Dec. 19.

4. Duke

The win against Michigan State looks worse every week as the Spartans continue their downward spiral. If the Blue Devils want to be taken seriously again as championship contenders, it starts with a win vs. a top-10 Baylor team.

The Hurricanes were hammered by an average margin of 24.5 points in losses to Colorado and Kentucky. Miami has one of the top offenses in the nation … and one of the worst defenses.

6. Pitt

The Panthers have been impressive so far, but they’ve only played two good teams – Florida and Clemson – and lost both games. Still, there’s a lot to like about this Pitt squad, starting with freshman Carlton Carrington

7. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons have a chance for their first five-game winning streak since 2021. With games against Delaware State and Presbyterian, that streak should reach seven before the ACC opener against Virginia Tech

8. NC State

The Wolfpack has a chance to make a statement this weekend against Tennessee. If State performs well, it’ll make a jump in these rankings.

9. Virginia Tech

Sean Pedulla’s foot injury will hinder the progress of the Hokies, and Vermont won’t be a pushover this weekend.

10. Georgia Tech

After wins against Mississippi State and Duke, the Yellow Jackets can nab another Power Five win this weekend against Penn State at Madison Square Garden.

11. Syracuse

A 12-point win at Georgetown and a prime-time opportunity against Oregon coming up at the Sanford Pentagon. Judah Mintz and the Orange have a chance to make a move up before Christmas.

12. Boston College

Quinten Post nearly had a triple-double against St. John’s in Brooklyn. Let’s see if the Eagles can build off their biggest win of the season.

13. Florida State

Three losses in a row for the Seminoles. It’s a tough month to be a Florida State fan.

14. Notre Dame

Despite their struggles on the court, the Fighting Irish aren’t sleepwalking. That alone puts them ahead of Louisville.

15. Louisville

According to KenPom.com, the Cardinals are projected to lose 19 of the final 21 games of the season. I’d rather roll with Pepperdine and Notre Dame in those other two games.

