ACC Basketball Power Rankings: All eyes on UNC, Duke but Virginia is charging

It still feels like a two-team race in the ACC, but which squad can secure that No. 3 spot in the standings?

Despite some head-scratching losses to teams at the bottom of the league, No. 3 UNC (17-4, 9-1 ACC) and No. 7 Duke (16-4, 7-2) are in a separate tier from the other 13 ACC teams.

Despite its youth, Virginia (16-5, 7-3) seems like the best bet to be that third team given the Cavaliers’ history under head coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia has won a nation-best 22 home games in a row. If their Hoos can figure out how to consistently get it done away from Charlottesville, watch out.

Here’s a look at the first ACC basketball power rankings for February.

1. UNC

The Tar Heels will be glad to be rid of Atlanta, where two of their four losses have occurred. UNC can get those tough Georgia memories off their mind with a win this weekend against rival Duke.

2. Duke

The Blue Devils appear to finally be getting “The Tyrese Proctor Who Was Promised,” as fellow scribe Conor O’Neill so eloquently puts it. Just like that, Duke has a chance to change the national narrative if it can leave Chapel Hill with a victory.

SCHEYER'S THOUGHTS ON UNC: What Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer said about UNC ahead of rivalry game vs. Tar Heels

DUKE-UNC X-FACTORS: UNC basketball vs. Duke: Caleb Foster, Cormac Ryan and other X-factors

COLLEGE GAMEDAY INFO: What to know about ESPN’s basketball ‘College GameDay’ for UNC vs. Duke

3. Virginia

The young Hoos have won five in a row, but Saturday’s trip to Clemson will tell us if Tony Bennett’s squad is ready to put its road woes behind it and re-enter into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

4. Clemson

The Tigers think they were a no-call away from a win at Duke, but Clemson’s turnovers down the stretch were the real story in that loss to the Blue Devils. With Virginia and UNC up next, Clemson can’t afford to look back at missed opportunities. There’s plenty of basketball to be played.

5. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons got a nine-day break after the beatdown at UNC. They followed a similar script at Pitt, falling apart in the second half. This team has the talent of an NCAA Tournament team, but it can’t get out of its own way.

6. Virginia Tech

Despite its loss to Duke, the Hokies are starting to look more like the team that beat Iowa State in late November. You know what you’re getting with Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla, but who else can consistently step up for Virginia Tech?

7. Florida State

It feels like the Seminoles aren’t getting a lot of love for what they’ve done so far in league play. They missed a golden opportunity against UNC in Tallahassee, but this group is as dangerous as any behind UNC and Duke.

8. NC State

The Wolfpack desperately needed something positive to happen after three losses in a row. Their best players came through against Miami, but they can’t afford a letdown with home games against Georgia Tech and Pitt up next.

9. Pitt

The Panthers have won three of their last four games, including that impressive performance at Duke. After looking like it wouldn’t sniff a postseason berth at the start, Pitt is making a last-season charge.

10. Miami

The Hurricanes have talent, but they can’t shake the injury bug. Maybe February will bring Miami some better luck, but it doesn’t look promising for Jim Larranaga’s group at the moment.

11. Boston College

The Eagles snapped an 11-game losing streak against former Big East foe Syracuse to snag back-to-back wins for the first time in 2024. Devin McGlockton has been the star in this stretch.

12. Syracuse

A 12-point win against NC State sandwiched between a pair of losses against Florida State and Boston College. The Orange are a hard team to figure out, but they look like a team that will continue to hover around .500.

13. Georgia Tech

Damon Stoudamire has knocked off Duke and UNC in his first season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. Unfortunately, those wins account for two of Georgia Tech’s three wins in the ACC. But there’s still a lot to be excited about in Atlanta.

14. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have lost five in a row and things don’t figure to get better with trips to Virginia, Pitt and Duke next on the schedule.

15. Louisville

With six losses in a row and a 1-9 mark in the ACC, it’s a head-scratcher trying to figure out why the Cardinals continue to keep Kenny Payne. His name is trending on social media with each loss.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Who is No. 3 behind UNC and Duke?