ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Duke, Virginia catch up with UNC in race for championship

Just like that, Duke basketball and Virginia have caught up to UNC in the ACC standings.

The seventh-ranked Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC) remain atop the league with just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, but the ninth-ranked Blue Devils (19-5, 10-3 ACC) and 21st-ranked Cavaliers (19-6, 10-4) have closed the gap.

Those three teams will get the chance to play each other before reaching the finish line, so it should be a fun end to the regular season before everyone heads to the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Here’s a look at the latest ACC basketball power rankings.

1. Duke

The Blue Devils bounced back from a lackluster performance in Chapel Hill with a trio of impressive games at Cameron. The three-game road trip on tap will tell us if Duke is ready to retake the reins atop the ACC.

2. UNC

The Tar Heels’ defense has regressed in recent weeks and the offense hasn’t been as efficient. After back-to-back losses in December, UNC won its next 10 before losing three of its next five. Carolina has to get back to playing its style if it’s going to close the season as an ACC champion.

3. Virginia

The Cavaliers were the hottest team in the ACC before Pitt threw water on Virginia’s winning streak at home. There’s no shame in that loss, but the Hoos’ schedule is about to get a lot tougher.

4. Clemson

Because of their balanced offense, the Tigers look as dangerous as any bunch in the ACC. Pitt and Wake Forest are the only big-time opportunities remaining on the schedule, so Clemson has a chance to carry some momentum into the postseason.

5. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons missed a golden opportunity at Duke. Most believe Wake is an NCAA Tournament squad, but it needs to keep winning and add a signature victory along the way to feel secure on Selection Sunday.

6. Pitt

Welcome to the NCAA Tournament bubble, Pitt. With wins at Duke and Virginia, the Panthers have two of the most impressive victories of the season. Two road games at Wake Forest and Clemson await before March, so Blake Hinson and the Panthers will have opportunities to improve their resume.

7. Miami

The top six teams in the ACC seem clear at this point, but Miami has the best talent of the next bunch. Despite losing four of its last five games, the Hurricanes have a lineup capable of creating chaos in the closing stretch.

8. Syracuse

Adrian Autry got his first signature win as head coach of the Orange with a top-10 victory against UNC. Judah Mintz and JJ Starling give Syracuse a chance against anyone in the league, and the schedule is favorable the rest of the way.

9. Virginia Tech

A damaging loss at Notre Dame likely puts an end to any NCAA Tournament chatter for the Hokies, but Mike Young’s bunch can play spoiler with games remaining against some of the top teams in the league.

10. NC State

With losses in five of its last seven games, things are unraveling for the Wolfpack. Flip the close losses against Pitt and Wake Forest and we’re likely talking about the possibility of a postseason berth. In reality, the NIT looks more likely at this point.

11. Florida State

On paper, the Seminoles have a roster that looks like it can compete with any team in the ACC. But with losses in four of its last five games, FSU doesn’t look like it’ll be able to get back on track before the end of the season.

12. Boston College

The Eagles woke up in the second half against Louisville to avoid a third straight loss, but defense remains a liability.

13. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets have lost 12 of their last 14 games, but wins against Duke, UNC and Clemson are keeping Georgia Tech above Notre Dame and Louisville.

14. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have won back-to-back games for the first time since December. With a win against Louisville next week, Notre Dame can make it three in a row for the first time this season.

15. Louisville

The Cardinals have split two of their last four games for their best stretch since November, but it's a long climb from the bottom.

