ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Duke, Miami, UNC face of league for ACC/SEC Challenge

Florida State basketball was the lone ACC team to win a trophy during Thanksgiving week, but the league has a prime opportunity this week.

The first ACC/SEC Challenge starts Tuesday with Syracuse hosting LSU. The two-day, 12-game event offers the league a chance to add resume-boosting wins that could be vital on Selection Sunday.

Duke at Arkansas, UNC vs. Tennessee and Miami at Kentucky are the three headliners of the challenge. Each of those six teams are expected to be NCAA Tournament teams.

ACC play also tips off as the calendar flips to December, so we’re about to find out a lot more about this 15-team group. Here’s a look at the power rankings entering Week 4 of the 2023-24 season.

1. Duke

The Blue Devils looked stuffed in their post-Thanksgiving win against Southern Indiana, but maybe they were tired of the three-game “challenge” against overmatched opponents. Duke better bring its best to Arkansas or the Razorback fans will be calling the hogs late Wednesday night.

2. Miami

The Hurricanes keep storming along with the nation’s best 3-point percentage. It’s hard not to like Miami’s chances if it hits nearly half of its attempts from long range. Wooga Poplar is shooting nearly 60% from beyond the arc. Next up: Kentucky. Get your popcorn ready.

3. UNC

Last year’s team didn’t show an ability to bounce back from tough losses. This edition of the Tar Heels did it in the Bahamas. Following a positive response, UNC needs to learn how to play defense without fouling. Rick Barnes brings Tennessee to Chapel Hill on Wednesday. I’m sure UNC fans will give the former Clemson coach a warm welcome.

GOOD, BAD FOR UNC: Pros and cons about UNC basketball after three games at Battle 4 Atlantis

CAREER NIGHT: Duke basketball's plan for rare Thanksgiving at home after feasting on La Salle

NICKELBERRY AT FSU: Nickelberrys make Florida State men's basketball team a family affair

4. Clemson

Joseph Girard and PJ Hall are a potent duo and the Tigers are assisting on 65% of their baskets. It’s easy to focus on the typical brands at the top of the ACC, but Clemson is capable of shaking up the ACC title race down the road.

Outside of Reece Beekman, who’s gonna score for the Hoos? The Cavaliers were exposed in a 24-point loss to Wisconsin and escaped against West Virginia. The defense is elite, but Virginia’s offense hasn’t been exciting since its national championship season.

6. Pittsburgh

It looks like the Panthers will be leaning on their defense this season. They have capable scorers, but grind-it-out games will likely be Pitt’s fighting style. Pitt hosts Clemson in its ACC opener this weekend. First to 60 wins.

7. NC State

When’s the last time a son and father got ejected from the same game? Shoutout to Kevin Keatts and KJ Keatts for making waves in Las Vegas. The Wolfpack is fun to watch with its uptempo style, but the defense has to provide more resistance.

8. Florida State

Following an embarrassing loss to Florida, the Seminoles bounced back with wins against Colorado and Georgia. VCU transfer Jamir Watkins dominated the Buffs to help FSU take a trophy home for Thanksgiving.

Florida Atlantic had its way with the Hokies in Orlando. The defense isn’t there, but Virginia Tech’s offense is good enough to simply outscore most opponents. It’s a mixed bag for Mike Young’s bunch.

10. Wake Forest

With a .500 record, it remains tough to watch the Demon Deacons without thinking about what could be if Damari Monsanto and Efton Reid were on the court. Defense continues to be a big problem.

12. Syracuse

The Orange hung tough with Tennessee and Gonzaga before being juiced in the second half of those games. Syracuse, which is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, doesn't play much zone anymore. But the Orange will see plenty of it if they keep chucking up treys.

Quinten Post is a double-double machine and the Eagles can make free throws. But BC rides a two-game losing streak into Vanderbilt. It’s a good opportunity to get back on track.

Well, the Cardinals are never boring. Even playing against four players, Louisville nearly lost to New Mexico State at home.

These last three spots will likely shuffle throughout the season. Following a beatdown, courtesy of Cincinnati, the Yellow Jackets better provide more buzz before Duke comes to Atlanta.

15. Notre Dame

This isn’t an ACC-caliber roster, but the Fighting Irish have fight. Still, Notre Dame fans would be wise to focus on football as long as they can.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Top teams entering ACC/SEC challenge