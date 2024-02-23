ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Duke, UNC remain league's safest bets

Amid that chaos generator that is college basketball, Duke and UNC appear to be destined for another regular-season finale that will determine the ACC’s regular-season champion.

The eighth-ranked Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 ACC) and 10th-ranked Tar Heels (20-6, 12-3) have been the league’s most consistent teams throughout the season.

Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6) has its biggest opportunity of the year this weekend with Duke coming to “Deactown,” and Virginia (20-7, 11-5) has a chance to take down the Heels. It should be another fun, unpredictable weekend.

Here’s a look at the latest ACC basketball power rankings in the penultimate week of February.

1. Duke

The Blue Devils have won 16 of their last 18 games and Jon Scheyer is tired of questions about his team’s toughness. Duke is starting to look as dangerous as anyone in the country.

2. UNC

Despite its recent lull, the Tar Heels remain in good shape. If UNC can end its drought at Virginia, it should have smooth sailing until the finale in Durham.

3. Virginia

Just when you thought it was safe to trust the ‘Hoos, they lose two of three games and get run out of Virginia Tech's Cassell Coliseum. All can be forgiven with a win against UNC this weekend.

4. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons have to be tired of the NET rankings, quadrant conversations and game-to-game referendums. A win against Duke can ease the tension in Winston-Salem.

5. Clemson

The Tigers were doing so well until a dud at home against NC State. Still, Clemson is in great shape to make the NCAA Tournament.

6. Pitt

The Panthers have been flirting with the bubble, but a blowout loss at Wake Forest will make the race for a postseason bid a lot tougher.

7. Syracuse

The Orange has looked like a juggernaut on Tuesday night in the last two weeks. Watch out, Virginia Tech and Clemson. Those are the two Tuesday games remaining on Cuse’s schedule.

8. Virginia Tech

After nearly giving up 100 at UNC, the Hokies responded with a beatdown of rival Virginia in Blacksburg. This is a team capable of creating chaos down the stretch.

9. Miami

The nightmare season continues for the Hurricanes, who look like they’ll be going from playing at the Final Four to playing on Tuesday at the ACC Tournament.

10. NC State

With three losses in its last four games, it might finally be time for the Wolfpack to start thinking about next season and the possibility of hitting the reset button on the program.

11. Florida State

Another program in line for another disappointing season, the Seminoles have a solid roster that hasn’t lived up to expectations.

12. Boston College

The Eagles are better than last season, but they haven’t threatened the top teams in the league.

13. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have won three in a row, bullying the two teams below it in these rankings.

14. Georgia Tech

No matter how the rest of the season goes, the Yellow Jackets can always go back to their wins against Duke and UNC. What a wild debut for Damon Stoudamire.

15. Louisville

What else could we possibly say about the Cards. At this point, we’re just taking up print/online space.

