ACC basketball news: Louisville fires Chris Mack

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
The speculation is finally over as Louisville has fired head basketball coach Chris Mack. This comes as the Cardinals are just 11-9 overall and sit in eighth place in the ACC at 5-5 in conference play.

Mack, who took over the Louisville program in 2018-2019, led the Cardinals to a No. 1 national ranking in December of 2019 but they’ve struggled to just a 24-16 mark over the past year-and-a-half.

Mack’s last home game as Louisville’s head came last Saturday in a loss to Notre Dame.

For more on the opening at Louisville and everything regarding their new coaching search be sure to check out the sports department at the Courier-Journal.

