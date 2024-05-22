ACC baseball tournament update: Duke win sets up Thursday showdown with NC State

The No. 12-ranked N.C. State baseball team, the ACC Tournament’s No. 3 seed, will make its tournament debut Wednesday night against 10th-seeded Virginia Tech, a likely warm-up game for a potential pool-deciding matchup against sixth-seeded Duke on Thursday.

Both games are set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. A free audio stream is accessible on the Varsity Network App and the games will be aired on WKNC-FM (88.1, Raleigh).

N.C. State has won five ACC Championships, its most recent in 1992. And, if Tuesday is any indication, the Wolfpack will have to bring plenty of power to the plate if they hope for success this year.

Miami, Florida State and Duke all earned wins in their respective pools on Tuesday at Charlotte’s Truist Field thanks to high-powered offensive efforts. The Hurricanes were led by freshman Daniel Cuvet, who had a standout performance with a pair of three-run bombs in their 8-5 win over Louisville. Later that afternoon, Florida State outslugged Georgia Tech, hitting four home runs among 13 hits, in a 12-9 win.

It was more of the same in the nightcap, which saw graduate student Zac Morris lead Duke’s offense with two home runs and five RBIs. The Blue Devils faced an early 5-0 deficit in that game before Morris and a six-run third inning turned things around to win 11-8.

Wednesday’s games

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, 11 a.m.: The No. 4 seeded Cavaliers (40-14), the highest seeded team in Pool A, need a win over Georgia Tech to keep pace with No. 5 seed Florida State (40-14), which beat Georgia Tech (31-22) on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 3 p.m.: No. 8 seed Wake Forest (36-19) and No. 12 seed Pitt (26-26) make their tournament debuts. Both teams are in Pool A, along with the tournament’s top seed, North Carolina (41-12).

N.C. State vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. After losing to No. 6 seed Duke on Tuesday night, the Hokies (32-21) play their second and final pool play game against No. 3 seed N.C. State. The Wolfpack (32-19) are the top seed in Pool C.

Tournament schedule

Tuesday’s results

Miami 8, Louisville 5

Florida State 12, Georgia Tech 9

Duke 11, Virginia Tech 8

Wednesday’s games

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

N.C. State vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Thursday’s games

Clemson vs. Miami, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Duke vs. N.C. State, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Friday’s games

Florida State vs. Virginia, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Clemson vs. Louisville, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Saturday’s games

Semifinals, 1 and 5 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sunday’s game

Championship, noon (ESPN2)

